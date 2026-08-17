Hundreds of residents from Dome-Kwabenya, Comet, Berekuso, Agyementi and Kitase marched in a peaceful demonstration demanding road rehabilitation

The Dome-Kwabenya–Kitase Road Stakeholders Committee organised the protest, citing 20 years of deteriorating road conditions affecting daily life

Demonstrators told Citi News they had exhausted all other channels of engagement before taking to the streets on Monday, August 17

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Hundreds of residents from several communities along the Dome-Kwabenya–Berekuso–Kitase corridor took to the streets on Monday, August 17, demanding the immediate rehabilitation and completion of a road they say has been neglected for two decades.

Hundreds of residents in Dome-Kwabenya, Comet, and Berekuso hit the road to protest, demanding urgent rehabilitation of neglected roads affecting daily life. Image credit: Channel One TV

Source: UGC

The peaceful demonstration, coordinated by the Dome-Kwabenya–Kitase Road Stakeholders Committee, drew participants from Dome-Kwabenya, Comet, Berekuso, Agyementi and Kitase.

Protesters marched to press the government and relevant authorities into taking urgent action on a road they described as a daily burden on commuters, transport operators, businesses and residents alike.

Speaking to Citi News during the protest, one demonstrator captured the frustration felt across the affected communities:

"This road is a huge problem for us. It makes our movement very difficult and disruptive. We are pleading with the government to work on our roads for us."

Another protester was equally direct:

"This is a peaceful demonstration for our roads to be fixed. The road has not been fixed in 20 years. We need our roads to be fixed."

Beyond the inconvenience of poor access, residents flagged serious health concerns linked to the thick dust stirred up by vehicles travelling on the unmaintained surface.

The committee stressed that engagement with authorities through official channels had repeatedly yielded no results, leaving the street demonstration as their only remaining option.

The Facebook post below shows footage from the Dome-Kwabenya protest.

Reactions to Dome Kwabenya residents' protest

The protest drew a range of responses online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the state of the road and the broader political implications.

Johnny Kofi wrote:

"8 years ago they couldn't, only 2 years ago they wanted JM to do everything for them. Oh Ghana I think they wanted the past government to rule them."

Larv Yendaw commented:

"Easiest way to eastern region of Ghana but in a very deteriorating state. I'm sure it won't be fixed anytime soon cox dump people will see this as politics."

Frankenstein Bruce raised a pointed question:

"It's good they are speaking; however, didn't First Sky resume works recently and what has accounted for the delay in continuing the project even though this administration has made assurances of completing it?"

Bra Kwame added simply:

"Year of road never reached here?"

Dome Kwabenya MP, Elikplim Akurugu begs Minister for Roads, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to fix the GA East Municipal Hospital Road. Photo credit UGC.

Source: UGC

Dome Kwabenya MP beg for road repairs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikplim Akurugu, drew attention to the deplorable state of a road leading to the GA East Municipal Hospital.

In a video circulating on social media, the MP, who was on a visit to the hospital to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026, knelt to beg the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to come to the aid of her constituents.

Elikplim Akurugu expressed frustration over the worsening condition, stressing that the situation had become so severe it could no longer be described as a pothole.

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Source: YEN.com.gh