Stonebwoy Serenades Tiwa Savage With On-Stage Freestyle at BHIM Fest UK
- Stonebwoy shared a memorable on-stage moment with Tiwa Savage during his BHIM Fest UK show at OVO Arena Wembley
- The Ghanaian star delivered an admiring on-stage freestyle directed at the Nigerian singer as she danced beside him
- The moment came during Stonebwoy's historic first Ghanaian-headlined show at the iconic London venue
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Stonebwoy shared a memorable on-stage moment with Tiwa Savage during his BHIM Fest UK show, delivering an admiring freestyle directed at the Nigerian star as she danced beside him at OVO Arena Wembley.
The concert, held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, marked the first time a Ghanaian artiste had headlined the iconic London venue, with a star-studded lineup that included Patoranking, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye, and Mr P also joining him on stage throughout the night.
Tiwa Savage surprised the crowd with a performance of her hit song "Koroba" before joining Stonebwoy on stage for the moment that has since caught fans' attention.
Stonebwoy's freestyle for Tiwa Savage at BhimFest
In photos and videos from the show, Stonebwoy is seen dressed in a beige suit, microphone in hand, delivering an on-the-spot freestyle over Gyptian's "Hold You" riddim as Tiwa Savage danced beside him in a white crop top and denim jeans.
Part of his freestyle went:
"You dey wine, you dey bend down low, you dey wear shoes, plus your bombom be tight."
His lyrics leaned playful and complimentary, focused squarely on the Nigerian star's dancing and appearance, drawing visible reactions from the crowd as the two shared the stage under a red-lit backdrop.
The TikTok video of the moment between Stonebwoy and Tiwa Savage is below.
Fans react to Stonebwoy's freestyle
The moment has since drawn a wave of reactions online, with fans reacting to the playful exchange between the two stars.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.
bills.onrolly wrote:
"Eiii stonebwoy, is this rizzing, admiring or funfooling??😳"
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LEGAL TV said:
"I can't stop watching o, heerrh aaaarrrbwwoooy 🔥🔥"
Seli's Glamour commented:
"BHIM 🥰🥰, I will die give u"
Asantewaa🩵🎭 added:
"Eeei the way I'm shouting 😂😂 Awwn I'm proud to be BHIM native chale🤭"
Man-yungblaq wrote:
"Everything on point Tiwa Savage 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"
AreaDon_THP exclaimed:
"We have to give him his flowers. Congratulations to the Bhimnation President. Still SM though"
Maame Ekua Sika wrote:
"BHIM BHIM BHIM all the way. No one to be compared to 1 GAD. Talk about lyrics, talk about consistency, back to back shows, brains, swag, vocals, positive initiatives etc. He is whatever he thinks he is. He worked so hard for everything and he deserves it all."
Stonebwoy's BHIM Fest UK security remarks resurface
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy addressed security concerns ahead of BHIM Fest UK, appearing to tease rival Shatta Wale in the process following the cancellation of ShattaFest UK weeks earlier over safety concerns.
He assured fans that security at his shows was always "top-notch," pointing to his Ghana editions, which regularly attract more than 50,000 people alongside dignitaries and traditional leaders, as proof of his ability to deliver a safe environment for the London edition.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.