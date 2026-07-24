UK Lists Required Documents and Application Process for 2026 Student Visa
- Prospective students heading to the UK in 2026 must meet a specific set of document requirements before applying for a student visa
- Applicants are required to prove English language proficiency, financial capacity, and acceptance into a licensed institution
- The application process is completed entirely online through the UK Visas and Immigration portal before travelling
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Ghanaians and other international students planning to study in the United Kingdom in 2026 must satisfy a defined set of requirements and submit specific documents as part of the student visa application process managed by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).
The student visa, formerly known as the Tier 4 visa, is the standard route for non-UK nationals aged 16 and above who have been offered a place at a UKVI-licensed student sponsor institution.
Who can apply for a UK student visa
To be eligible, an applicant must hold a confirmed offer from a licensed educational institution in the UK, known as a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). The CAS is a unique reference number issued by the school and is required before the visa application can proceed.
Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient English language proficiency, typically through an approved Secure English Language Test (SELT) such as IELTS for UKVI, and show that they have the financial means to cover both tuition fees and living costs for the duration of their studies.
Required documents and how to apply
The core documents required for a UK Student visa application in 2026 include a valid international passport, the CAS reference number from the sponsoring institution, proof of English language ability, and evidence of sufficient funds held in a personal or family bank account for at least 28 consecutive days prior to the application date.
Additional documents may include academic qualifications, a valid tuberculosis (TB) test certificate for applicants from Nigeria and other listed countries, and parental or guardian consent letters where applicable for applicants under 18.
The entire application is submitted online through the official UK Visas and Immigration website.
Applicants create an account, complete the application form, pay the visa fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), and then book a biometric appointment at a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to provide fingerprints and a photograph.
Processing times for student visa applications typically range from three to eight weeks, though applicants are advised to apply no earlier than six months before their course start date and to allow sufficient time before their intended travel date.
The visa fee for a Student visa application made outside the UK currently stands at £363, in addition to the IHS payment, which is calculated based on the length of the course.
UK lists steps foreign spouses take after citizenship
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had announced new rules governing the citizenship process for foreign nationals married to British citizens.
Under the new guidelines, citizenship certificates issued to qualifying foreign spouses will reflect specific details as prescribed by the rules.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh