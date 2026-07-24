Prospective students heading to the UK in 2026 must meet a specific set of document requirements before applying for a student visa

Applicants are required to prove English language proficiency, financial capacity, and acceptance into a licensed institution

The application process is completed entirely online through the UK Visas and Immigration portal before travelling

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Ghanaians and other international students planning to study in the United Kingdom in 2026 must satisfy a defined set of requirements and submit specific documents as part of the student visa application process managed by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

The student visa, formerly known as the Tier 4 visa, is the standard route for non-UK nationals aged 16 and above who have been offered a place at a UKVI-licensed student sponsor institution.

UK government announces new citizenship rules for foreign spouses, detailing changes to certificates and penalties for non-compliance in the naturalisation process. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Who can apply for a UK student visa

To be eligible, an applicant must hold a confirmed offer from a licensed educational institution in the UK, known as a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). The CAS is a unique reference number issued by the school and is required before the visa application can proceed.

Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient English language proficiency, typically through an approved Secure English Language Test (SELT) such as IELTS for UKVI, and show that they have the financial means to cover both tuition fees and living costs for the duration of their studies.

Required documents and how to apply

The core documents required for a UK Student visa application in 2026 include a valid international passport, the CAS reference number from the sponsoring institution, proof of English language ability, and evidence of sufficient funds held in a personal or family bank account for at least 28 consecutive days prior to the application date.

Additional documents may include academic qualifications, a valid tuberculosis (TB) test certificate for applicants from Nigeria and other listed countries, and parental or guardian consent letters where applicable for applicants under 18.

The entire application is submitted online through the official UK Visas and Immigration website.

Applicants create an account, complete the application form, pay the visa fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), and then book a biometric appointment at a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to provide fingerprints and a photograph.

Processing times for student visa applications typically range from three to eight weeks, though applicants are advised to apply no earlier than six months before their course start date and to allow sufficient time before their intended travel date.

The visa fee for a Student visa application made outside the UK currently stands at £363, in addition to the IHS payment, which is calculated based on the length of the course.

UK lists steps foreign spouses take after citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had announced new rules governing the citizenship process for foreign nationals married to British citizens.

Under the new guidelines, citizenship certificates issued to qualifying foreign spouses will reflect specific details as prescribed by the rules.

Source: YEN.com.gh