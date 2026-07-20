A video captured Chairman Wontumi's legal counsel visibly emotional outside the court after the verdict was delivered on July 20, 2026

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, received a 20-year sentence on two counts of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining

Social media users who saw the viral video shared divided opinions about the lawyer's emotional reaction outside the courthouse

Chairman Wontumi's legal counsel was seen barely holding himself together outside the courthouse on July 20, 2026, after his client was handed a 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining offences.

Chairman Wontumi's legal counsel nears tears after clients was given a sentence of 20 years. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A video shared on Instagram by Gossips24 TV captured the emotional scene, showing the lawyer surrounded by media personalities at the court premises moments after the verdict was delivered.

Visibly distressed, the legal counsel struggled to compose himself as journalists pressed in around him.

Court sentences Chairman Wontumi to 20-years

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was found guilty on two counts connected to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The court sentenced him to 20 years on each count, to run concurrently, and imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units per count. Akonta Mining Limited, also convicted on two counts, was separately fined 15,000 penalty units for each count.

The convictions were brought under Ghana's Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 995), which introduced tougher penalties for galamsey-related offences.

How the Court reached its verdict

Presiding Justice Kocuvie-Tay found that the prosecution had established all required elements of the offence on the mineral rights assignment counts.

The absence of ministerial approval was never contested, with the accused having acknowledged that no such approval was ever sought.

The court dismissed the defence's argument that contractor Henry Okum was brought in only to reclaim degraded portions of the concession.

Okum had testified that he was authorised to mine unworked sections and use the proceeds to fund reclamation efforts, testimony the court noted was never effectively challenged during cross-examination.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay described Wontumi's claim that Okum would eventually recover his investment through coconut farming as "an afterthought."

On the facilitation counts, the court found that Wontumi had introduced Okum to a contact who helped acquire an excavator for the operations.

Although a company is ordinarily treated as a legal entity separate from its shareholders, the court lifted Akonta Mining's corporate veil after determining that the company had no functional board and that Wontumi exercised direct personal control over its mining activities. He was consequently held personally liable.

The Facebook post below shows Chairman Wontumi's legal counsel visibly distraught after his client received a 20-year sentence.

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi's lawyer's emotional state

The footage of the lawyer's visible distress drew sharp and often humorous responses online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Nana Agyemang Impact said:

"Before we will know chairman will be back like Agraadaa 🤣🤣🤣funny country."

Spina Gee said:

"Ghana go be sweet after their 8yrs."

Templeton Psb said:

"Why the lawyer take it personal?"

Ewurabena Gracia said:

"What is difficult about entering your car to 'cry'?"

Emmanuel Cobbinah said:

"National press conference party (NPP) will do their thing very soon."

Chairman Wuntumi's lawyer shares next move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has described the 20-year prison sentence handed to his client as “mind-boggling.”

Speaking after the judgment, Enoch Afoakwa said the legal team was deeply concerned about the ruling and would meet with Chairman Wontumi before deciding on the next legal step.

According to Afoakwa, the charges were brought under Ghana’s mining laws, but the outcome of the case has left the defence team worried.

Source: YEN.com.gh