Stonebwoy has been honoured with the Ghana Police Badge of Service for extraordinary public contributions

The Afro-dancehall star expressed gratitude to the police and dedicated the award to the Ghanaian public

The police badge honour for Stonebwoy has triggered mixed reactions from social media users

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Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has been honoured with the Ghana Police Badge of Service, becoming one of the few civilians to receive the prestigious recognition from the Ghana Police Service.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno honours Stonebwoy with a police badge. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

The artiste announced the honour in a post on X on May 19, 2026, sharing videos of himself alongside Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and other senior officers at what appeared to be a formal presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Stonebwoy wrote:

"A true symbol of service is not only to protect a nation with power but also to protect its spirit with purpose. I received the Ghana Police Badge of Service with integrity as a reminder that influence, discipline, culture, and service can walk hand in hand."

The dancehall star also expressed gratitude to the IGP and the wider police service, dedicating the recognition to the Ghanaian public.

"Deep appreciation to the Inspector General of Ghana Police, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the entire Police Service for this honour, recognition, and trust. For the people. For the youth. For the motherland," he added.

The Ghana Police Badge of Service is an honorary emblem awarded to civilians who have made extraordinary contributions to public service or provided exceptional support to law enforcement. It carries no police authority or arresting power, serving purely as a symbol of appreciation and trust from the service.

See Stonebwoy's X (Twitter) post below

Reactions to Stonebwoy's police badge honour

Stonebwoy's police honour triggered mixed reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of trhe comments below.

@morgan_edw28426 said:

"This is what we call youth president. Stonebwoy is aremarkable person you can learn soo much from. He promotes education, proper decorum and respects women. You can rarely see him insulting online. He has never once incited the youth towards unlawful practice."

@imAhafoGod said:

"So you know all this and yet you go commot gun for stage? Stop this Ego life because you no reach anywhere. Release WebKid na woy3 Jon dodo ahhh."

@kingsleyyyy01 said:

"Okay senior, congrats but please make sure your fans who abuse Shatta Wale also gets arrested The abuse on him to be massive."

@Great8_Grace said:

"From dancehall to discipline. Ghana really rewards celebrity worship more than actual public service these days. Interesting how musicians are now getting police honors while many officers risking their lives daily remain unknown. This is one thing Shatta Wale can never get."

Stonebwoy's police badge honour sparks mixed reactions from social media users. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy’s camp contradicted over Webkid Afrika’s arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Stonebwoy had been confirmed as the complainant against blogger Webkid Afrika, contradicting previous denials from his camp.

Webkid Afrika was faced with multiple charges, including the publication of false news against the musician.

Reactions on social media showed mixed feelings about the arrest, as many questioned the implications.

Source: YEN.com.gh