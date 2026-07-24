The UAE government has published official guidance outlining the specific grounds on which foreign residents and visitors can face deportation

The guidance covers a range of violations, from criminal convictions to behaviours considered to threaten public order or national security

Expatriates make up the vast majority of the UAE's population, making the official list a significant reference for millions of foreign nationals

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The United Arab Emirates government has released official guidance detailing the circumstances under which foreign nationals living or visiting the country can be deported.

The guidance, published by UAE authorities, sets out a comprehensive list of grounds for deportation that applies to the country's large expatriate population, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of residents across the Emirates.

The UAE government has released guidance on the grounds for deportation of foreign residents and visitors. This information is crucial for millions in the expat community. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Criminal convictions and security threats in UAE

Among the primary grounds listed, foreign nationals convicted of criminal offences face deportation upon completing their sentences or at the discretion of authorities. Individuals deemed to pose a threat to national security, public order, or public morals are also subject to removal from the country.

The guidance further specifies that foreigners who enter the UAE illegally, overstay their visas, or violate the conditions of their residency permits are liable to deportation. Those found working without a valid work permit or outside the terms of their employment visa are equally at risk.

Participation in protests or activities considered politically sensitive, as well as any conduct that brings the state or its leadership into disrepute, are also cited as grounds for removal under the official guidance.

Implications for millions of expatriates

The UAE is home to one of the highest proportions of foreign nationals of any country in the world, with expatriates estimated to represent more than 88% of the total population. The publication of formal guidance is therefore of direct relevance to millions of workers, residents, and visitors from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Authorities have the power to issue deportation orders administratively, meaning a criminal conviction is not always required for a foreign national to be removed. In certain cases, individuals can be deported solely on the basis of a decision by immigration or security officials.

The guidance also notes that deported individuals may be barred from re-entering the UAE for a specified period or indefinitely, depending on the nature of the violation.

UAE adds 6 countries to visa-on-arrival programme

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals of six countries.

Citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa holding ordinary passports, along with their family members, can obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival in the UAE.

Source: YEN.com.gh