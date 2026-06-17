A South African man has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video expressing his love and appreciation for his wife, earning widespread praise from social media users

The post comes at a time when immigration and xenophobia remain subjects of public debate in South Africa, with the phrase "abahambe" frequently associated with anti immigration sentiments

The viral post has continued to generate conversations online about acceptance, multicultural marriages and the role of social media in challenging stereotypes

A South African man has attracted widespread attention on social media after publicly celebrating his Nigerian wife in a viral TikTok video that has sparked conversations about love, identity and acceptance.

The video, shared on the couple's TikTok account, The Aims (@de_aims), offers a glimpse into their relationship as a South African and Nigerian couple.

A South African man's heartfelt tribute to his Nigerian wife has captured the attention of social media users. Photo credit: De_aims / TikTok, Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the clip, the husband proudly expresses his love for his wife, saying she is a permanent part of both his life and South Africa.

His remarks come amid ongoing public debates around immigration in South Africa, where the phrase "abahambe", meaning "let them leave", has become associated with anti immigration sentiments.

Rather than joining those conversations, the man used the video to highlight his marriage and celebrate his wife, drawing praise from many viewers online.

The post generated numerous reactions, with many social media users commending the couple for promoting unity across nationalities. Others welcomed the Nigerian woman, noting that she was a legal resident of the country.

Watch the beautiful TikTok video here:

The viral video has continued to attract attention, with many viewers also complimenting the couple and expressing admiration for their relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh