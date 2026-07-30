WhatsApp announced several new features designed to improve how the app functions across multiple devices and platforms

Users can now register a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad for the first time, without linking to a phone

The update also brings upgraded in-car messaging support, PDF tools powered by Adobe Acrobat, and music sharing on Status

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WhatsApp has announced a batch of new features aimed at making the messaging platform operate more smoothly across the range of devices and platforms that people use throughout their day.

The company said the changes reflect how users now move between phones, tablets and cars rather than relying on a single device, and that the updates are already rolling out globally.

WhatsApp unveils new features, including iPad registration, enhanced in-car messaging, PDF tools, and music sharing on Status, enhancing multi-device functionality. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

iPad registration now available

The most notable addition is the ability to create a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad. Since WhatsApp launched its dedicated iPad app last year, users had been asking for a way to set up an account on the tablet without first linking it to a phone.

That option is now available, meaning anyone can download the iPad app, register their details, and begin using the service entirely independently of a handset.

CarPlay, Android Auto, and PDF changes

WhatsApp has also reworked its audio experience for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers can now hear and respond to messages, make and receive calls, view their call history, and access favourite contacts hands-free through their car's built-in display.

For those handling documents, WhatsApp has updated how PDF files are managed within chats. Files can now be opened directly inside the app without needing to be downloaded first. Users on the web and desktop versions gain additional functionality, including the ability to highlight text and add annotations to PDFs from within the chat window. WhatsApp confirmed this feature is built on Adobe Acrobat.

Music sharing comes to Status

The update also introduces music sharing to WhatsApp Status. Users can share a track from either Apple Music or Spotify directly to their Status in a few steps, letting contacts see what they are currently listening to.

WhatsApp said all four features are already in the process of rolling out to users across its platforms.

WhatsApp rolls out testing of paid subscription

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Meta has announced it is testing a new subscription tier known as WhatsApp Plus.

The paid service, when rolled out, will be integrated into the regular WhatsApp experience, allowing users to pay to unlock extra features.

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Source: YEN.com.gh