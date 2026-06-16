NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketia has proudly donned a Black Stars jersey, publicly showing his support for Ghana’s national team ahead of the much-anticipated encounter

The veteran politician shared a rallying message on Instagram on June 16, 2026, encouraging football fans across the country to unite behind the Black Stars

The national team is prepared to face Panama in an international friendly in Toronto, as anticipation builds among Ghanaian supporters

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah, has jumped into the trending football conversation online.

The NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, shows support for the Black Stars, calling fans to unite ahead of their friendly match against Panama in Toronto. Image credit: janketiah/Instagram, Black Stars/X

Source: UGC

The politician showed his public support for the Ghana Black Stars as they prepare for their upcoming match.

The game is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm ET at the BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Netizens quickly reacted to the politician's sudden interest in the sporting event.

Politician shares football jersey photo

In the Instagram post shared on June 16, 2026, the politician posted a picture of himself wearing a Black Stars jersey to motivate his followers.

He expressed that political differences do not matter when the national team plays.

"When it comes to the Ghana Black Stars, we all wear the same colours. Whenever our boys play, I support them 100%! I hope you will all join me with the same energy! I also have a special gift for a few lucky football fans! Predict tomorrow’s final score against Panama in the comments for a chance to win a replica Black Stars jersey. Go Ghana! #BlackStars #WC2026," Asiedu Nketiah wrote on the platform.

Football fans predict Ghana-Panama scores

Many social media users flooded the comment section to drop their match predictions. While some focused on the giveaway, others laughed at the politician's sports outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the politician's post below:

khodedmedia said:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 3:1 Panama."

empire_multimedia_ said:

"Ghana 2 - 1 Panama."

cecilseb1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂."

koomson9300 said:

"Ghana to win in the first half with 1or 2 goals."

amankwah_rich said:

"On God."

Source: YEN.com.gh