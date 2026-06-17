Rev Isaac Osei-Bonsu, Founder and Leader of the Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA Ministry), has made a great contribution to the education sector

In a video, the respected man of God was seen inspecting a classroom block and an ICT laboratory at Abrafo Kokoben Basic School in the Ashanti Region

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video praised the man of God for such a thoughtful and developmental project

Rev Isaac Osei-Bonsu, Founder and Leader of the Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA Ministry), has built a new classroom at Abrafo Kokoben in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The popular man of God has given the students a better facility to study in compared to the building they used to use for studies.

Rev Isaac Osei-Bonsu, the founder and leader of MOGPA Ministry, builds a classroom block for Abrafo Kokoben Basic School. Photo credit: @mogpaministry

Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Rev OB, as he is popularly called, arrived at the school to inspect the work that had been done ahead of the commissioning of the facility.

Rev OB, while inspecting the facility, made a few recommendations that he expected to be implemented before the scheduled commissioning.

The video showed the classrooms, the ICT laboratory, the staff room and restrooms.

In a Facebook post to invite the general public to the commissioning of the school, Rev Isaac Osei-Bonsu described the facility as an ultra-modern classroom block that will create a positive legacy.

"A legacy of impact, a future of excellence! Join us for the commissioning of the ultra-modern classroom block and ICT laboratory at Abrafo Kokoben Basic School. Together, we celebrate a milestone that empowers the next generation with quality education and digital opportunities."

The commissioning of the classroom block is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens applaud Rev OB for building a classroom

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. While some applauded Rev OB for his contribution to the education sector in the country, others considered his reaction while inspecting the built facility.

Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"Why does it always take private individuals or ministries to fix basic infrastructure?"

@Owusu1Samuel wrote:

"I could see that the man of God is not satisfied with the work done, especially the quality of the furnishings."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Faith in action hits different when you see results like this. From preaching to building classrooms, the impact on the ground. ICT lab included? That’s the future right there."

@chris_nky wrote:

"Ak)mk)!!!"

Rev Osei Bonsu warns students against dating in school. Image source: MOGPA

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian pastor blasts tertiary students in relationships

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of MOGPA warned students against engaging in amorous relationships while in school.

Rev Isaac Osei-Bonsu, stated that it was unwise for any student to enter a relationship while in school.

The renowned preacher's remark was in reaction to the sad demise of Joana Yabani, a KNUST final-year student.

Netizens who saw his post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim while others disagreed.

Source: YEN.com.gh