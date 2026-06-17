Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has released a spiritual message for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their match with Panama in the FIFA World Cup

The clergyman shared encouraging words to the nation's team, advising that Benjamin Asare should be chosen as the goalkeeper for prophetic reasons

Telvin Sowah's message has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many football enthusiasts dropping comments about the game

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, has delivered a prophetic message for the Ghana Black Stars as their match with Panama approaches.

Ghanaian pastor Telvin Sowah releases a spiritual message for Black Stars ahead of their match with Panama in the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, GFA

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the Ghanaian seer encouraged the Black Stars to believe in themselves and play without fear.

According to him, this is a special moment in football where African players, especially black players, will rise to the top of the game.

Telvin Sowah claimed he had spoken about this “season” years ago, and believes it is now time for that message to be fulfilled.

"This is the time for the black man to lead football. I said it a couple of years ago that the next World Cup season would have the blacks leading, and this season is the time. We will be the best player, among others,” he said.

The celebrated clergyman encouraged the players to go onto the field with confidence and freedom, and to focus on winning rather than pressure or criticism.

Prophet Telvin advised the team not to be distracted by what people back home in Ghana are saying.

“Go and bring the cup. Be free and play the ball. Don't go and bring your boots. Don't concentrate on what Ghanaians are saying back home.”

Ghanaian pastor, Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, predicts Ghana vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 match outcome ahead of the crucial clash. Image credit: Ghana Football Association

Source: Getty Images

Speaking further, the leader of Prophetic Life Embassy threw light on Antoine Semenyo, saying he believes he is currently performing at a very high level and even compared him boldly with some of the biggest names in world football, including Ronaldo, claiming they are all old now.

“Semenyo is now better than Ronaldo and others. We are not sleeping, and so they should go and do their best. With the help of God, it will be well.”

Telvin Sowah also mentioned Jordan Ayew, claiming from where he is standing, prophetically, the footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Leicester City, will surprise Ghanaians.

“Jordan Ayew will do wonders”

Giving his final prophetic direction, Prophet Telvin indicated that the Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, should not be left on the bench, explaining that he can make unexpected and important contributions during the game.

“Issahaku should not be on the bench because he would be pulling rabbits out of their hearts. He will be doing magic on the pitch”

He also made comments about the goalkeeper position, saying that Benjamin Asare should be in the goal post. Telvin Sowah further shared a vision he had about the Ghanaian goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

"Benjamin Asare should be on the pole. He should be made to control the atmosphere. Ati-Zigi might concede a goal from the right side.”

The Instagram video of Prophet Telvin Sowah sharing the spiritual message is below:

Telvin's message for Black Stars sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei delivered his spiritual message to the Ghana Black Stars.

Angie wrote:

"God bless Ghana. Make our nation Great and strong, amen."

Abena wrote:

"Hello Ghana Black Stars, please you people should pray before starting the match 🙏🙌🔥."

Constance Owusu wrote:

"This is the kind of positive prophecy that we need at this time 👏👏👏."

Akuba wrote:

"Black players are shining in the world cup so the goal posts and predictions are changing 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️."

Watch the Instagram video of Ghana Black Stars' arrival in Toronto for their match with Panama:

Ghanaian pastor predicts Ghana vs Panama match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man of God, Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, caused a stir online after he dropped his final prediction for Ghana's match with Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The clergyman stated that the only game the Black Stars can win in their Group stage is their clash with Panama, but unfortunately, even with that, they will lose. by 2:1.

Evangelist Prince Adu Asare’s prediction added to the already heated debate among football fans on social media regarding who wins the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh