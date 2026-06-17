A woman has explained why she and her husband, a former full-time pastor, left Christianity after years of practising the faith

She said their journey away from the religion began after multiple miscarriages, despite receiving a prophecy that they would have a child

Her story has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users sharing different perspectives on faith and personal experiences

A woman has opened up about the personal experiences that led her and her husband, a former full-time pastor, to leave Christianity after years of practising the faith.

A woman has shared the personal journey that led her and her husband, a former full-time pastor, to leave Christianity after years of practising the faith.

A woman has shared the personal journey that led her and her husband to leave Christianity after years of devotion. Photo credit: Light Oriya Tamunotonye/AFP/Getty Images

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In a video posted on TikTok, the woman said the turning point came after the couple struggled with infertility and experienced multiple pregnancy losses despite believing they had received a prophecy that they would have a child within a year.

She explained that in 2015, after trying to conceive for about five years, they embraced the prophecy and intensified their prayers, fasting and other acts of faith.

She became pregnant several times within the following months but suffered miscarriages, including the loss of pregnancies at 12 and 19 weeks.

According to her, the repeated losses left her battling severe depression and prompted both of them to question beliefs they had held for years.

She said the experience marked the beginning of a long process of re-examining their faith.

The woman noted that leaving Christianity was not an easy decision, particularly because her husband served as a full-time pastor.

Watch the interesting TikTok video here:

She said the couple eventually completed their departure from the faith around 2024.

Her account, shared on the TikTok page @stevevonandbritt, has attracted mixed reactions, with some social media users expressing sympathy for the couple's losses while others shared differing views on faith and personal beliefs.

Source: YEN.com.gh