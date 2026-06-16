Celebrated pastor Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy about Ghana's midfielder, Thomas Partey, has resurfaced amid his recent visa setback

The Ghanaian footballer was denied entry into Canada for the nation's first match against Panama in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

Prophet Telvin Sowah's resurfaced message has sparked widespread reactions on social media, as many shared their mixed opinions

Ghanaian man of God, Telvin Sowah Adjei's 2022 prophecy about Thomas Partey has emerged amid his struggles to secure a Canadian visa.

Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah's throwback prophecy in 2022 about Thomas Partey resurfaces amid his recent Canadian visa setback. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, GFA

Source: Facebook

On June 11, 2026, reports emerged that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey might miss the Black Stars’ opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was denied entry into Canada.

FIFA confirmed the report, explaining that the player may not be able to travel from Ghana's team base camp in Boston, USA, to the host country of Ghana's match with Panama on Wednesday, June 17.

The midfielder’s entry denial is believed to have stemmed from his ongoing legal battle. Partey was charged in July 2025 by London’s Metropolitan Police with five counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2025.

Despite the concerns that have arisen concerning Thomas Partey's setback, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, stated in a press conference that the government of Ghana was exploring diplomatic avenues to ensure Thomas Partey's entry into Canada for the World Cup

The Instagram video of Okudjeto Ablakwa’s press conference is below:

Telvin Sowah's old Thomas Partey prophecy resurfaces

Amid the Canadian visa brouhaha surrounding Thomas Partey, Telvin Sowah's prophecy, believed to have been recorded in 2022, has popped up on the internet.

From the write-up reportedly shared at the time, the celebrated Ghanaian clergyman detailed three things he claimed Thomas Partey needed to know, warning the midfielder against the Black Stars' captain band.

As part of his statement read:

“God has spoken to Thomas Partey. I saw vividly in a vision a serious spiritual battle against Thomas Teye Partey. There are 3 things God wants him to know.”

“Be well prepared spiritually before you touch the national team captain's band, or avoid it entirely. Let's pray for him. There is a satanic plan to reduce him to nothing.”

“God showed me a vision of you back home in Ghana, in your hometown, playing soccer with your childhood friends and sharing what you have with them and immediately as that was done, I saw white paper being cancelled and the Lord said, Free from all issues raised against him…”

Prophet Telvin Sowah's throwback message to Partey has triggered massive reactions on social media.

While some are praying to God to help the footballer, a netizen highlighted a parallel between the man of God's old prophecy and a recent prophecy where he indicated that the captain's band should be given to Partey for spiritual reasons.

The TikTok post of Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Thomas Partey is below:

The Instagram video of Telvin Sowah prophesying that Thomas Partey played as captain in the World Cup is below:

Telvin Sowah's old Partey prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Thomas Partey resurfaced.

Abigail wrote:

“May God help him.”

Dannis wrote:

“So he said he shouldn't touch the captain’s band, which he did, but why is he saying it should be given to him now?”

Dede Starzy wrote:

“Hmm, may the Lord help him.”

Frank wrote:

“This man has been speaking the mind of God, but Ghanaians won't listen.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin predicts English Premier League winner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had sparked reactions after predicting the winner of the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

He warned that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions, with Arsenal going on to win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh