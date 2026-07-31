Lewis Kofi Afrifa Asare of Prempeh College made history at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge 2026

The Ghanaian student competed against 2,285 students from 40 countries and territories representing 1,113 schools

Asare entered all three competition categories at SIMOC 2026, becoming the first Ghanaian to do so

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A student from one of Ghana's most prestigious secondary schools has etched his name into the history books of an international mathematics competition, becoming the first Ghanaian to achieve a remarkable triple-category podium finish.

Lewis Kofi Afrifa Asare, a student at Prempeh College, claimed medals in all three competition categories at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2026.

Lewis Kofi Afrifa Asare of Prempeh College makes history at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge 2026. Credit: Amanfo

Source: Twitter

He earned a Bronze Medal in the Math Olympiad, a Bronze Medal in the Master Mind category, and a Gold Medal in Math Warriors, making him the first Ghanaian in the history of the competition to accomplish this feat.

In all, for Ghana, students delivered the best-ever SIMOC performance, bringing home 18 awards.

This included three Gold Medals, three Silver Medals and nine Bronze Medals.

SIMOC 2026 drew 2,285 students from 40 countries and territories, with participants representing 1,113 schools worldwide. The competition, held in Singapore, offered young mathematicians a global stage to showcase individual problem-solving skills alongside teamwork, strategic thinking, and communication.

Competitors took on three distinct challenges: the Math Olympiad, which tests individual mathematical ability; Math Warriors, a team-based challenge; and Math Master Mind, which pushes students to think creatively under pressure. Organisers designed the format to encourage collaboration across cultures and to forge friendships among students from vastly different backgrounds.

Asare's success across all three components is particularly significant given the breadth of skills each category demands.

While the Math Olympiad rewards individual technical precision, Math Warriors requires cohesive teamwork, and Master Mind challenges lateral thinking, claiming a podium finish in each is no small task.

His performance at SIMOC 2026 reflects both his personal dedication and the standard of mathematical education at Prempeh College, a school with a long tradition of academic excellence in Ghana.

SIMOC organisers noted that the strong turnout this year reflects growing global enthusiasm for mathematics, crediting the support of partner countries, schools, teachers, and parents for the success of the 2026 edition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh