Caleb Yirenkyi's father mounted a large banner of his son in Bechem after Ghana's win

Caleb scored the winning goal for the Black Stars against Panama in their World Cup opener

A video showing the banner placed by the carpenter surfaced on social media on June 18, 2026

A Ghanaian father has captured the attention of sports fans globally after uniquely celebrating his son's FIFA World Cup achievement.

The proud father, who works as a local carpenter, reportedly went out at dawn on June 18, 2026, to mount a massive banner of his son's face in Bechem.

A carpenter celebrates his son, Caleb Yirenkyi, for scoring the winning goal for Ghana's Black Stars against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: GhanaSoccernet, Yahoo Sports

Source: UGC

The moving gesture followed a brilliant performance by his son, Caleb Yirenkyi, who plays as a midfielder for the Black Stars.

The young player scored Ghana's first goal in the FIFA World Cup tournament during the match against Panama on June 17, 2026.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the Black Stars, sparking widespread celebrations among Ghanaian fans across the world.

A viral video showcasing the giant banner erected by the proud artisan was captured and shared on Instagram by user @ondatnew.

The image of the young midfielder, placed conspicuously in the community, stood as a testament to the father's deep joy and the humble beginnings of the football star.

The intersection of a parent's trade as a carpenter and his son's global success on the football pitch has resonated deeply with online audiences.

Many onlookers noted that the victory brought intense pride not just to the family, but to the entire locality.

The Instagram post below shows the banner Caleb Yirenkyi's father mounted after his son's 2026 FIFA World Cup goal.

Fans celebrate World Cup goal with Caleb Yirenkyi's father

The footage has stirred emotional responses from thousands of football fans and supportive citizens across various platforms.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

kd_defashion1 said:

"🙏🏾🙌."

samiraabdullah442 wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️he did Soo well❤️❤️👏👏👏."

bra_calvin_pqk commented:

"That's Love 🥰😍🥳🇬🇭✌️."

wine_afriiq added:

"He made his beloved country proud👏😍😍...Thank u Mr.Yirenkyi."

dzigbodiii_a said:

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥heeeeeat."

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh