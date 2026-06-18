A young Ghanaian lawyer reportedly lost her life during football match celebrations

The twenty-six-year-old legal professional suffered a cardiac arrest

The incident occurred after the national team secured a victory against Panama

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A young Ghanaian lawyer who was called to the Bar last year has reportedly passed away while celebrating a national team football victory.

Young Lawyer Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Celebrating Black Stars Victory over Panama

Source: UGC

The unexpected tragedy has thrown her family, friends, and professional colleagues into a deep state of shock.

The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Sara Araba Tetteh, collapsed during the post-match celebrations.

She was reportedly celebrating the Ghana Black Stars' recent victory against Panama when the medical emergency occurred.

The Instagram post below has more about the reported demise of the lawyer.

Promising Legal Career Cut Short

The incident was reported by maskblog_ on Instagram on June 18, 2026.

According to the social media report, the young professional suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the midst of the football celebrations.

"Araba, a young lawyer who was called to the Bar just last year, has reportedly lost her life during celebrations following the Black Stars' victory. She died of cardiac arrest during the celebrations. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock, bringing a promising legal career to a tragic end. 💔," the online publication read.

The news of her passing has generated widespread sadness on social media, with many expressing grief over a promising life cut short.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

sylvia_enyonam_boateng said:

"Awwww, may she rest peacefully."

nanakosuabiggles said:

"Eeeiii 😮😢."

efyadonkor_gh said:

"Hmm 😢."

Akwasigyamfiwiredu said:

"What !🥺🥺🥺."

jahdeywedey_99 said:

"Ewiase wei nso mmom paa erh, hmmmm."

The Right to Dream academy shares a throwback photo of Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, showcasing his journey over the past nine years. Image credit: Right to Dream/Instagram, GhanaSoccernet

Source: UGC

Black Stars Caleb Yirenkyi's throwback photo trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an old photograph of Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi emerged on social media, drawing reactions from football fans globally.

The post showcased the dramatic physical and professional growth of the young man.

The picture was shared on Instagram by @right2dream on June 18, 2026, to celebrate his steady development.

Source: YEN.com.gh