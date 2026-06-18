Young Lawyer Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Celebrating Black Stars Victory over Panama
- A young Ghanaian lawyer reportedly lost her life during football match celebrations
- The twenty-six-year-old legal professional suffered a cardiac arrest
- The incident occurred after the national team secured a victory against Panama
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A young Ghanaian lawyer who was called to the Bar last year has reportedly passed away while celebrating a national team football victory.
The unexpected tragedy has thrown her family, friends, and professional colleagues into a deep state of shock.
The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Sara Araba Tetteh, collapsed during the post-match celebrations.
She was reportedly celebrating the Ghana Black Stars' recent victory against Panama when the medical emergency occurred.
The Instagram post below has more about the reported demise of the lawyer.
Promising Legal Career Cut Short
The incident was reported by maskblog_ on Instagram on June 18, 2026.
According to the social media report, the young professional suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the midst of the football celebrations.
From academy player to World Cup hero: The transformation of Caleb Yirenkyi trends as throwback photos surface
"Araba, a young lawyer who was called to the Bar just last year, has reportedly lost her life during celebrations following the Black Stars' victory. She died of cardiac arrest during the celebrations. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock, bringing a promising legal career to a tragic end. 💔," the online publication read.
The news of her passing has generated widespread sadness on social media, with many expressing grief over a promising life cut short.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
sylvia_enyonam_boateng said:
"Awwww, may she rest peacefully."
nanakosuabiggles said:
"Eeeiii 😮😢."
efyadonkor_gh said:
"Hmm 😢."
Akwasigyamfiwiredu said:
"What !🥺🥺🥺."
jahdeywedey_99 said:
"Ewiase wei nso mmom paa erh, hmmmm."
Black Stars Caleb Yirenkyi's throwback photo trend
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an old photograph of Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi emerged on social media, drawing reactions from football fans globally.
The post showcased the dramatic physical and professional growth of the young man.
The picture was shared on Instagram by @right2dream on June 18, 2026, to celebrate his steady development.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh