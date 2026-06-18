Afua Asantewaa shared a video with her three daughters at the stadium in Canada

The Ghanaian media personality took her children to their very first World Cup match

The family watched the Black Stars secure a victory against Panama in Toronto

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Ghanaian media personality and former Guinness World Record sing-a-thon contender Afua Asantewaa has shared a special family moment online from her new base in Canada.

Afua Asantewaa shares a touching video with her daughters at their first World Cup match, celebrating the Black Stars' victory in Toronto. Image credit: afuaasantewaasingathon/ Instagram

Source: UGC

She took her three daughters out to witness their very first live football World Cup match in Toronto.

The media star, who relocated to Canada a few years ago to build her family, captured the moments leading up to the highly anticipated game.

In the video shared on June 17, 2026, the mother of three sat comfortably with her girls at the stadium as they enjoyed some food while waiting for the official kickoff.

The post, however, has made many question the absence of her husband, Kofi Aduonum.

The Instagram post below has the video of the beautiful family at the stadium.

Black Stars secure victory against Panama

The atmosphere at the stadium turned celebratory as the group watched the Ghana Black Stars deliver a crucial performance.

The family joined thousands of passionate football fans in Toronto to cheer the Ghanaian national team on to a victory against Panama.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

mr_ambassador__ said:

"🔥🔥🔥."

Abdulla Rabiatu said:

"Aww, you all look nice 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🥰🥰🥰."

ohemaa_amma_hayes said:

"Ghana Wins!!🇬🇭🇬🇭."

Gifty Debrah said:

"Making beautiful memories ❤️🔥👏."

Zion Felix slam Afua Asantewaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has criticised media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for making her marital issues public and feeding people with information meant to be private.

In a video on X, Zionfelix stated that Afua Asantewaa's revelations are disgracing her husband and that must not be encouraged.

Source: YEN.com.gh