An academy shared a throwback photo of Ghanaian football player Caleb Yirenkyi on social media

The midfielder scored a winning goal against Panama in a 2026 FIFA World Cup match

The online post highlighted the journey and growth of the young player over nine years

An old photograph of Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has emerged on social media, drawing reactions from football fans globally.

The post showcased the dramatic physical and professional growth of the young man.

The Right to Dream academy shares a throwback photo of Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, showcasing his journey over the past nine years. Image credit: Right to Dream/Instagram, GhanaSoccernet

Source: UGC

The picture was shared on Instagram by @right2dream on June 18, 2026, to celebrate his steady development. This transformation update came shortly after Yirenkyi scored a vital winning goal against Panama at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The sports academy's post emphasised the immense hard work and patience required to achieve international success. The upload featured a caption detailing how the football dream began for the young midfielder nearly a decade ago.

"Nine years ago, we saw the dream.👀 In the 95th minute, the world saw what years of work, belief, and sacrifice can become. 🌍," the academy wrote.

The Instagram post below shows the throwback photo of Black Stars midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi.

Fans react to Caleb Yirenkyi's throwback photo

The before-and-after imagery quickly went viral as supporters from various countries praised the player for his resilience. Many people noted that his rise serves as an extraordinary inspiration for young athletes across Africa.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the academy's post below:

Vincent3jr said:

"A Ghanaian hero. 🔥."

Dillarkato said:

"Written🔥🔥🔥."

Abynahdollars said:

"Proud moment😍😍😍🔥❤️."

Micahantwi said:

"A true inspiration! Respect to you @cm.yirenkyi Keep it going🔥🔥."

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi celebrates Ghana's goal against Panama during the World Cup, showcasing cross-border football solidarity in a trending video. Image credit: Sir Eazi/X

Source: Twitter

Video of Mr Eazi celebrating Ghana's surface

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian-born musician Mr Eazi has trended on social media after a video captured him passionately celebrating a goal scored by the Ghana Black Stars.

The singer watched the national team secure a victory against Panama in their World Cup opening fixture.

The “Leg Over” hitmaker took to X on June 18, 2026, to share a video of himself and his dad watching the match live from the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh