Government of Ghana-sponsored students at a University in the UK have accused officials at the Ghana High Commission in London of assaulting one of their colleagues

The students say they had previously submitted a formal complaint to the Head of Education and Recruitment at the Ghana High Commission, but have not received any response

The group is calling for an independent investigation into the alleged assault, immediate settlement of all outstanding scholarship payments, and a public apology from the authorities

A group of Ghanaian government-sponsored master's students at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom has accused officials at the Ghana High Commission in London of assaulting one of their colleagues during a protest over delayed scholarship payments.

The students staged a peaceful demonstration at the High Commission on June 15, saying they had gone more than 18 months without receiving tuition payments and living stipends promised under the government scholarship programme.

Ghanaian master's students at Loughborough University are demanding payment of delayed government scholarship funds. Photo credit: Zita Benson/Instagram, Kabir Dhanji/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the students, outstanding tuition fees and stipends amounting to €238,852 have left several beneficiaries unable to graduate, despite having completed their academic requirements.

Speaking to Citi News, the group's convener, Noah Krah, alleged that one of the protesting students was physically assaulted and detained without justification during the demonstration.

He further claimed that officials deleted personal data from the student's mobile phone after she attempted to record the incident.

Krah said the group had previously submitted a formal complaint to the Head of Education and Recruitment at the Ghana High Commission but had not received a response.

Watch the YouTube video here:

The students are demanding an independent investigation into the alleged incident, the immediate payment of the outstanding scholarship funds, and a public apology. They also indicated that the affected student is considering legal action.

Source: YEN.com.gh