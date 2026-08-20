The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office updated its Nigeria travel advisory on Thursday, flagging six states for a complete travel ban

The FCDO named four north-eastern and two north-western states where British nationals should avoid travelling entirely

A second tier of warnings covers nearly a dozen additional Nigerian states, including parts of the south, under an essential-travel-only directive

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The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel guidance for Nigeria, placing six states under a full travel ban and extending cautionary warnings across dozens of additional regions.

The revised advisory, published on Thursday, identifies Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe in the north-east, alongside Katsina and Zamfara in the north-west, as areas British nationals must avoid entirely.

The UK government, led by, Andy Burnham, has warned its citizens against travelling to 6 Nigerian states over rising security concerns under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The FCDO stated that the guidance exists to help UK citizens "weigh up security conditions before making plans to visit different parts of Nigeria."

Additional Nigerian states flagged for essential travel only

Beyond the six fully restricted states, the FCDO introduced a broader secondary category covering territories where travel is discouraged unless absolutely necessary.

Northern and north-central states listed under this tier include Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara, and Benue.

The essential-travel-only warning also reaches into southern Nigeria. Abia, Anambra, and Imo states are included, along with the mainland areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers.

Nigeria's coastal waterways face strictest restrictions

The FCDO applied its harshest classification to specific riverine districts, placing them in the same category as the six fully banned northern states.

Waterway areas within Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states were all flagged, with the government citing persistent maritime and security risks as the basis for the complete travel prohibition in those zones.

The FCDO noted that it regularly reviews and updates its travel guidance to keep British nationals informed about safety conditions across the globe.

Over 20 Nigerians killed in midnight attack

In a related sad development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that armed attackers had raided the Binper community in Mangu Local Government Area around midnight on Monday into Tuesday, August 18.

Local resident Daniel Musa described how gunmen had moved from house to house, forcing their way into homes and targeting sleeping residents.

The assault had followed a separate violent incident in the same district less than a week earlier that had left three people dead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh