Odo Black: Veteran Kumawood Actress Resurfaces, Celebrates US Citizenship Anniversary and Birthday
- Veteran Kumawood actress Odo Black marked a triple milestone on Monday, August 17, 2026, with a celebratory TikTok video
- Odo Black announced that August 17 holds deep personal significance, as it is the date she arrived in the US and became a citizen
- Fans who spotted the video reacted to the veteran Kumawood actress's striking appearance and called on her to return to the big screen
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Veteran Kumawood actress Akosua Fosuah Boafo, popularly known as Odo Black, has resurfaced after years out of the spotlight with a joyful TikTok video to mark three significant milestones that all fall on the same date.
On Monday, August 17, 2026, the US-based veteran Kumawood actress shared the video with her followers, singing praises and reflecting on how much the date means to her.
Odo Black shared that August 17 marked the anniversary of her relocation to the US and the citizenship approval, along with the birthday of her husband
In a post accompanying the clip, she wrote:
"August 17th is special to me for so many reasons. 1, I came to the US on August 17th. I became a US citizen on August 17th and August 17th is my husband's birthday. Too many reasons to give thanks. Now CLACK IT!"
Odo Black's striking transformation after years abroad
What caught many fans off guard was how different the actress looks compared to her Kumawood days in Ghana.
Viewers who grew up watching her on screen noted a visible transformation in her appearance, with her glowing skin and confident demeanour drawing particular attention in the comments.
The shift has reignited curiosity about her life in America and what she has been doing since stepping away from the Ghanaian film industry.
Odo Black was a beloved figure in the Kumawood scene, known for her distinctive voice and memorable screen presence.
She burst onto the film scene in the 2000s, starring in multiple movies like Love Birds, Asoreba and My Mother's Heart alongside other prominent actors, including Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and many others.
Her reappearance has reminded many followers of just how long she has been away and how much they have missed her.
The outpouring of affection from fans suggests that Odo Black still holds a special place in the hearts of those who followed her career, and her reappearance has left many hoping she might one day find her way back to the screen.
The TikTok video of Odo Black resurfacing and celebrating her milestones is below:
Fans react to Odo Black resurfacing
The video stirred warm reactions from followers who were clearly delighted to see her again, with several using the moment to ask her to consider returning to acting.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users below:
Kweku Vestir said:
"I now remember you in Kumasi Yɔnkoɔ. I really loved your role, in fact I'm your fan. I love and like your personality, especially your voice, hope I'll see you someday. More blessings."
TinaNewMe wrote:
"Your black is so beautiful. Happy birthday."
Lady D&R said:
"Please do one movie with Nana Ama💝💝 for us. We miss you, sweetie."
Blogger lands in trouble after being caught engaging in 'illegal business' at Nana Ama McBrown's premiere
Veteran Kumawood actress Pinamang resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actress Pinamang, who made a surprising return to the public eye after years away from the limelight.
Her transformation and the outpouring of admiration from fans reignited fond memories of her impactful roles in the Ghanaian movie industry.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh