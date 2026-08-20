Veteran Kumawood actress Odo Black marked a triple milestone on Monday, August 17, 2026, with a celebratory TikTok video

Odo Black announced that August 17 holds deep personal significance, as it is the date she arrived in the US and became a citizen

Fans who spotted the video reacted to the veteran Kumawood actress's striking appearance and called on her to return to the big screen

Veteran Kumawood actress Akosua Fosuah Boafo, popularly known as Odo Black, has resurfaced after years out of the spotlight with a joyful TikTok video to mark three significant milestones that all fall on the same date.

Veteran Kumawood actress Odo Black resurfaces, celebrating her US citizenship anniversary and her husband's birthday. Photo source: ADOM BI NTI, @sheisodoblack/TikTok

Source: Youtube

On Monday, August 17, 2026, the US-based veteran Kumawood actress shared the video with her followers, singing praises and reflecting on how much the date means to her.

Odo Black shared that August 17 marked the anniversary of her relocation to the US and the citizenship approval, along with the birthday of her husband

In a post accompanying the clip, she wrote:

"August 17th is special to me for so many reasons. 1, I came to the US on August 17th. I became a US citizen on August 17th and August 17th is my husband's birthday. Too many reasons to give thanks. Now CLACK IT!"

Odo Black's striking transformation after years abroad

What caught many fans off guard was how different the actress looks compared to her Kumawood days in Ghana.

Viewers who grew up watching her on screen noted a visible transformation in her appearance, with her glowing skin and confident demeanour drawing particular attention in the comments.

The shift has reignited curiosity about her life in America and what she has been doing since stepping away from the Ghanaian film industry.

Odo Black was a beloved figure in the Kumawood scene, known for her distinctive voice and memorable screen presence.

She burst onto the film scene in the 2000s, starring in multiple movies like Love Birds, Asoreba and My Mother's Heart alongside other prominent actors, including Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and many others.

Her reappearance has reminded many followers of just how long she has been away and how much they have missed her.

The outpouring of affection from fans suggests that Odo Black still holds a special place in the hearts of those who followed her career, and her reappearance has left many hoping she might one day find her way back to the screen.

The TikTok video of Odo Black resurfacing and celebrating her milestones is below:

Fans react to Odo Black resurfacing

The video stirred warm reactions from followers who were clearly delighted to see her again, with several using the moment to ask her to consider returning to acting.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users below:

Kweku Vestir said:

"I now remember you in Kumasi Yɔnkoɔ. I really loved your role, in fact I'm your fan. I love and like your personality, especially your voice, hope I'll see you someday. More blessings."

TinaNewMe wrote:

"Your black is so beautiful. Happy birthday."

Lady D&R said:

"Please do one movie with Nana Ama💝💝 for us. We miss you, sweetie."

Veteran Kumawood actress Pinamang resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actress Pinamang, who made a surprising return to the public eye after years away from the limelight.

Her transformation and the outpouring of admiration from fans reignited fond memories of her impactful roles in the Ghanaian movie industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh