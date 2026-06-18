The Ghana Police Service cautioned final-year Senior High School students against misconduct

Officials arrested six students following recent unrest in the Upper East Region

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination concludes on Friday, June 19, 2026

The Ghana Police Service has issued a strong caution to final-year Senior High School (SHS) students across the country ahead of the conclusion of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Ghana Police Send Strong Message to SHS Students Ahead of WASSCE Conclusion

Source: Facebook

The law enforcement agency warned candidates against engaging in acts of violence or misconduct during and after the final papers.

The official warning followed recent incidents of student unrest in parts of the Upper East Region, which led to the arrest of six students.

At the Zebilla Senior High Technical School, authorities picked up two students in connection with the alleged arson of a teacher’s apartment. Meanwhile, at the Bawku Senior High School, four other students were arrested for rioting, assaulting school officials, and destroying property.

In an official statement released on Thursday, June 18, 2026, the police urged candidates to remain disciplined and celebrate responsibly. The statement stressed that unlawful behaviors carry serious criminal consequences that could jeopardize the future of the students.

The police statement said: "The Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any student found engaging in such conduct."

The Police Service further urged parents, guardians, and school authorities to collaborate with law enforcement to maintain peace and order within the various schools and communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh