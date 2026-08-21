The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, August 21, 2026

GMet warned of mist and fog patches over coastal, forest and hilly areas that could reduce visibility

Isolated thunderstorms and rain are likely to affect parts of the middle, transition and northern sectors

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Friday, August 21, 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to prepare for a day of shifting conditions.

The day is set to begin on a grey note, with mostly cloudy skies across the country. Residents living along the coast, within forested zones, and in hilly areas should be particularly cautious in the early hours, as mist and fog patches are likely to settle over those regions and reduce visibility significantly.

The GMet forecasts fog and thunderstorms today, August 21, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Commuters heading out first thing in the morning are advised to take extra care on the roads.

Storms likely in the north and middle belt

As the morning progresses, intervals of sunshine should break through the cloud cover before conditions shift again. From the afternoon into the evening,

GMet expects isolated thunderstorms and rainfall to develop over parts of the middle belt, transition zone, and northern sectors of Ghana.

Residents in those areas should make arrangements ahead of the afternoon hours, securing property and avoiding unnecessary travel during peak storm periods where possible.

The rest of the country can expect a largely overcast but drier day, with sunshine appearing periodically between spells of cloud.

Read the morning weather alert from the GMet on X below:

Accra floods kills woman and children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.

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Source: YEN.com.gh