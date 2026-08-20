GMet Forecasts Thunderstorms and Rain Across Ghana This Afternoon, August 20; See Affected Areas
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2026, covering all regions of the country
- GMet warned that the northern and transition belts could be hit by isolated thunderstorms with rain later in the day
- The agency also cautioned that sea conditions are rough, urging residents and seafarers to stay safe
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2026, painting a picture of largely overcast skies and unsettled conditions across much of the country.
According to GMet, variably cloudy weather will dominate all parts of Ghana throughout the afternoon.
Residents in the middle and coastal sectors should brace for pockets of light rain or drizzle, while conditions are expected to be more dramatic further inland.
Thunderstorms forecast for northern and transition belts
The transition and northern belts are set to bear the brunt of the afternoon's weather, with isolated thunderstorms accompanied by rain anticipated as the day progresses.
GMet has advised residents in these areas to take precautions ahead of the deteriorating conditions.
Despite the afternoon turbulence, the agency noted that nights and early mornings are expected to remain relatively cool across the country, offering some relief to Ghanaians navigating the changeable mid-year weather.
Rough seas raise safety concerns
GMet also flagged the state of the sea as rough, a warning that carries particular significance for fishing communities along Ghana's coastline.
Fishermen and seafarers operating in coastal waters are urged to exercise extreme caution or avoid venturing out entirely until conditions improve.
The agency closed its forecast with a simple but firm message: stay safe.
Read the GMet's afternoon weather forecast on X below:
Accra floods kills woman and children
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.
Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.