The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2026, covering all regions of the country

GMet warned that the northern and transition belts could be hit by isolated thunderstorms with rain later in the day

The agency also cautioned that sea conditions are rough, urging residents and seafarers to stay safe

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2026, painting a picture of largely overcast skies and unsettled conditions across much of the country.

According to GMet, variably cloudy weather will dominate all parts of Ghana throughout the afternoon.

The GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain across Ghana this afternoon, August 20;, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in the middle and coastal sectors should brace for pockets of light rain or drizzle, while conditions are expected to be more dramatic further inland.

Thunderstorms forecast for northern and transition belts

The transition and northern belts are set to bear the brunt of the afternoon's weather, with isolated thunderstorms accompanied by rain anticipated as the day progresses.

GMet has advised residents in these areas to take precautions ahead of the deteriorating conditions.

Despite the afternoon turbulence, the agency noted that nights and early mornings are expected to remain relatively cool across the country, offering some relief to Ghanaians navigating the changeable mid-year weather.

Rough seas raise safety concerns

GMet also flagged the state of the sea as rough, a warning that carries particular significance for fishing communities along Ghana's coastline.

Fishermen and seafarers operating in coastal waters are urged to exercise extreme caution or avoid venturing out entirely until conditions improve.

The agency closed its forecast with a simple but firm message: stay safe.

Read the GMet's afternoon weather forecast on X below:

Accra floods kills woman and children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.

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Source: YEN.com.gh