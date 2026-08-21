Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey has landed in Riyadh as he closes in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab

The 33-year-old midfielder joins as a free agent after his one-year contract with Spanish club Villarreal expired this summer

Partey's potential move to Saudi Arabia carries significance for Ghana as the Black Stars prepare for 2027 AFCON qualifying

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Thomas Teye Partey has arrived in Saudi Arabia as he closes in on a move to Al-Shabab.

The Ghanaian midfielder touched down in Riyadh ahead of a mandatory medical examination, with a successful assessment expected to pave the way for him to sign a one-year contract with the club.

Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey is on the verge of sealing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab. Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey set for Al-Shabab transfer

Partey is set to join Al-Shabab as a free agent after leaving Villarreal following the expiration of his one-year deal, Ghanasoccernet reports.

The 33-year-old made 25 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish side during the 2025/26 season, according to Transfermarkt.

The move will give Partey another opportunity to continue his career at the highest level after spells with Villarreal and Arsenal.

Before joining the Spanish club, the midfielder spent several seasons at Arsenal, making 130 appearances and scoring nine goals before departing the Premier League side as a free agent in 2025.

A move to Al-Shabab would also reunite Partey with Yannick Carrasco, his former teammate at Atletico Madrid. The Belgian winger has been with the Riyadh-based club for the past three seasons.

Thomas Partey's potential move to Al Shabab will be a major boost for Ghana ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's potential move hands boost to Ghana

Partey's next chapter could have major implications for the Black Stars, particularly with Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign approaching.

The deputy captain was one of Ghana's key players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring three times as the Black Stars reached the Round of 32.

Ghana missed the previous AFCON tournament and will be determined to return to the continental showpiece.

Watch highlights of Partey's performance at the 2026 World Cup, as shared on X:

With qualifiers scheduled to begin in September, Partey's fitness and regular club football could prove crucial to the team's ambitions.

His proposed move to Al-Shabab therefore represents more than another club switch.

It could provide the experienced midfielder with the platform he needs to remain an important figure for both club and country.

Partey steps up training ahead of move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey is stepping up his fitness in Turkey as he prepares for a potential move after becoming a free agent.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s recent training sessions show he is getting ready for the next chapter of his career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh