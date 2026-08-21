Photos from inside Kessben's studios captured staff members visibly overwhelmed with grief after his death

An old video of him singing his favourite hymn has since added to the emotional outpouring online this week

Tributes have continued pouring in from public figures and members of the public since news of his passing broke

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A series of photos and videos have emerged from the studios of Kessben FM following the death of the station's founder, Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben.

Heartbreaking photos from inside Kessben's studios show staff overwhelmed with grief following his death. Image credit: Kessben FM/CDR Africa.

Source: UGC

The scenes show staff members mourning their late boss, with some visibly struggling to contain their emotions as they came to terms with his passing.

Kessben was confirmed dead on August 20, 2026, after passing away in Kumasi a day earlier following a short illness. His death has since triggered an outpouring of grief from Ghana's business, media and legal communities.

Among the tributes circulating online is an old video of the late businessman singing his favourite Methodist hymn, "Through All the Changing Scenes of Life."

Heartbreaking scenes at Kessben studios after his death

Photos from inside the Kessben studios captured the sombre mood among employees following the announcement of their founder's death.

Several staff members were seen dressed in black and sitting quietly at their workstations, with the atmosphere inside the studio noticeably different from its usual lively setting.

In one of the images, a male staff member appeared overwhelmed with emotion as he sat at the broadcast desk, with his headphones nearby.

Another showed a female colleague covering her mouth as she appeared to fight back tears, while a co-host beside her looked visibly shaken.

Other frames captured employees with bowed heads and their hands covering their faces, offering a glimpse into the grief that followed the death of the man many regarded not only as their employer but also as a father figure.

The TikTok video from inside Kessben's studios, showing staff mourning their late founder, is below.

Ghanaians react to Kessben's death

The images and video tributes triggered an outpouring of grief online, with many mourners sharing personal messages of condolence.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Musah Peke wrote:

"May God Almighty consoles and give the family, friends and everyone affected the strength to go through this difficult. You paid your dues to Ghana, entire world and humanity in general. RIP legend Kessben."

Osei Collins said:

"One of the most prominent men in the world is gone too soon. R.I.P Daddy, I know the lord who bless you will guard you."

Afia Adutwumwaa commented:

"U loved ur savior may he extend the same love to u now that u shall meet him face to face rest in peace"

Randy Boateng added:

"Hmmm, is still difficult for me to believe but God knows the best Daddy. RIP Papa for Humanity."

Kwadwo Dickson breaks silence on Kessben's death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, media personality Kwadwo Dickson addressed Kessben's death after initially struggling to believe reports of his passing.

Dickson said he made personal inquiries before accepting the news and subsequently paid tribute to the late businessman with the Akan expression, "Damirifa due," joining scores of Ghanaians mourning Kessben.

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Source: YEN.com.gh