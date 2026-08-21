Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, was reported dead on August 20, 2026, following a short illness

Kessben FM released a tribute video paying homage to their founder, featuring an old clip of him singing

The resurfaced clip has added to tributes describing him as humble, ambitious, and a dedicated servant of God

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An old video of Kessben singing his favourite hymn has resurfaced following his painful death, adding another emotional layer to the tributes pouring in for him.

An old video of Kessben singing his favourite Methodist hymn resurfaces following his death. Image credit: CDR Africa.

Source: UGC

Stephen Kwabena Boateng, the Ghanaian entrepreneur and trained lawyer widely known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben, was reported dead on August 20, 2026, sending shockwaves across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The Kessben Group management confirmed he passed away in Kumasi on Wednesday, August 19, following a short period of illness.

Boateng, 68, built one of Ghana's fastest-growing conglomerates, spanning media, hospitality, education, and finance, including Kessben FM, Kessben TV, Kessben Travel and Tours, Kessben University College, and several other businesses.

Tributes have poured in from Ghana's media, legal, and business communities, with a book of condolence opened at his residence in Denyame, Kumasi, from Friday, August 21, 2026.

Old video of Kessben singing hymn emerges

Following the announcement of his death, Kessben FM dedicated a roughly 16-minute tribute video to their founder.

As part of that video, an old clip resurfaced showing him singing his favourite Methodist hymn, "Through All the Changing Scenes of Life."

The hymn reflects on gratitude and comfort through life's trials, drawn from the Methodist Hymn Book.

Below is the old video of Kessben singing his favourite hymn (starting from minute 4).

The clip has since added to the character painted of him by many who knew him, with tributes describing him as humble, ambitious, and, as this old footage now shows, a dedicated servant of God.

Ghanaians react to Kessben's tribute video

The clip triggered an outpouring of emotional reactions online, with many mourners sharing their own personal memories of him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sule Musah wrote:

"No one on this planet will last forever indeed"

Nana Akomea Welbeck said:

"My deepest condolences to you all"

Samuel Knox commented:

"May his soul gently rest in peace. Mighty has fallen"

Michael Mawugbe added:

"Richman who never showed off much respect to him. RIP Lawyer Boateng"

Akua Pokuaah wrote:

"My favorite hymn 528"

Wofa Agyei commented:

"Indeed this word is not our home. We are just doing transit."

Edmund Acheampong shared:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace. Mr kesse gave me my first Job opportunity after the university as a banker"

Appiah Ankrah wrote:

"I can't control my tears oooh! Papa why"

Castro Sefah added:

"My deepest condolences to the family. Rest great Sir."

Dorcas Yaa Adutwumwaa exclaimed:

"Hmmmmmmmm can't control myself Daddy is true eiiiii is not easy ooo Daddy rip until we meet again may the Lord keep your soul"

DJ KA breaks down mourning Kessben on live radio

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, DJ KA broke down in tears while mourning his boss, Kessben, live on radio, delivering an emotional tribute to the man who had recently reinstated him following his own personal ordeal.

The heartfelt moment struck a chord with listeners, many of whom praised the presenter for his visible loyalty and grief.

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Source: YEN.com.gh