The Ministry for the Interior announced a night curfew in several communities within the Nkwanta South Municipality

The security restriction mandated residents to remain indoors between 5:00 pm and 6:00 am daily

Government officials urged local chiefs, elders, and youth groups to adopt non-violent measures to restore peace to the affected region

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The Ministry for the Interior has declared a strict night curfew across multiple communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The Ministry for the Interior imposes a night curfew in Nkwanta South Municipality from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am to enhance security and restore peace in the region. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The decision, which took effect on Friday, June 19, 2026, was enacted following formal security advice from the National Security Council.

According to the executive instrument, the state specified that the restriction affects areas including Keri, Abrewanko, Abrewanko junction, Nyambo, Nyambo junction, Shari, Kromase, Power, Nyakoma, Odomi, Bonakye, and Nkwanta.

Imposition of Curfew for public safety

In an official public statement published on its social media page, the ministry detailed the direct operational hours of the executive order.

The government noted:

"The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed a curfew on communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective Friday, June 19, 2026."

State authorities have appealed heavily to the leadership structures within the municipality to de-escalate ongoing tensions. The government stated that local leaders must direct their efforts toward sustainable conflict resolution.

"Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area," the ministry added.

The security announcement has triggered conversations online among residents regarding the long-term impact of recurrent local restrictions.

Reactions to curfew imposed on Nkwanta South

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Nana Nketiah said:

"That's great 👍."

Evans Ablordeh said:

"Does this curfew imposition solve anything? I wonder. It has existed in various degrees for close to 3 years now, but has there been a ceasefire? A proper solution must be implemented."

Akosua Priscy said:

"The psychological trauma is killing us. We need total peace in Nkwanta. 😭😭😭."

Macbrabi Francis said:

"What is happening in Nkwanta South is beyond thinking, may God have mercy ."

Source: YEN.com.gh