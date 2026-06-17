Equatorial Guinea's government resigned after achieving only 10% of its targets, highlighting poor performance

President Obiang cited corruption and economic stagnation as key reasons for the government's dismissal

A new government is expected to be appointed to address the country's reliance on petroleum

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Equatorial Guinea's government has resigned after failing to meet its objectives, Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said.

Obiang, who is also the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, said the prime minister had presented the resignation of all members of the government because it had barely reached 10% of its targets.

Equatorial Guinea's government has resigned after failing to meet its objectives. Credit: JEROME LEROY

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that he did not specify the targets but a statement by the ruling party said the president had observed that the government fostered corruption and failed to diversify the economy.

The president appointed the outgoing government in 2024, with Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua as prime minister.

On Tuesday, the vice-president said the resignation was in line with "the principle that responsibility in public management must be accompanied by results".

"The degree of execution achieved is clearly insufficient in relation to the expectations and commitments undertaken," he posted on X.

In a statement on Facebook, the ruling Democratic ‌Party ⁠of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) said the president was dissatisfied with the management of the outgoing government. A new government is expected to be appointed.

Reuters reported that the statement further cited the misuse of state resources for personal interests and stagnation in the implementation of development projects.

Obiang has been in power ​in Equatorial Guinea since 1979, making him the world's longest-serving president.

Reactions from Across Africa

Various African nationals were in admiration of this development despite the lack of transparency and the continued stay of Obian in power.

Many, especially in Nigeria, expressed a desire for similar action in their countries because of poor governance.

The selected quotes below from X conveyed the sentiments against a number of African presidents.

"Tinubu is seeking reelection after failing to meet ALL the targets and promises he made 3 years ago"

"This is what a government that failed should do. Call on Tinubu's government to resign instead of disturbing us with Peter Obi's podcast"

"In South Africa, the government will give you a promotion if you are incompetent"

"Not in Ghana Kurt Okraku is still the GFA president after failing so many years"

"And in Zimbabwe they're extending the constitution so that they can remain in power, regardless of the fact that they haven't delivered anything"

"The Ugandan government has failed on this very many times but guess what? It’s still clinging on us"

Ghanaians unhappy as Linda Ocloo wins award

YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, received one of the top awards at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards.

Other government appointees, including ministers and deputy ministers, received awards at the same event for their hard work.

However, Ghanaians on social media condemned the event organisers for awarding Ocloo, considering the poor governance in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh