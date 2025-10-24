Eight teenage girls have been arrested in Nkwanta South after allegedly robbing a home

The group reportedly stole cash and items worth over GH¢20,000 during the operation

One suspect has fled, with the police calling on the public to share information that might lead to her apprehension

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Eight teenage girls aged between 13 and 17 have reportedly been arrested by police in Nkwanta South for allegedly robbing a residential home of cash and valuables worth over GH¢20,000.

8 teenage girls arrested for allegedly robbing a home in Nkwanta South. Image credit: Crime Check TV/Facebook, BuzzGhana

Source: UGC

The incident, which has baffled many residents, has reignited conversations about the growing wave of youth-related crimes in the area.

Police sources revealed that the girls are suspected of being part of a gang that recruits and grooms young girls into robbery.

According to investigations, the group has allegedly carried out similar operations in the past, targeting unsuspecting victims, with this recent act being one of their boldest attempts yet.

Police pursuing one suspect still at large

Following the arrests, it was discovered that one of the eight suspects managed to escape, allegedly with GH¢2,000 from the stolen money. The police have since issued a public call for information that could lead to her apprehension.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that anyone found complicit will face prosecution.

They further encouraged community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to aid the investigation.

Investigations yield information that the arrested girls allegedly plotted robbery during school breaks. Image credit: Crime Check TV/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Girls allegedly plotted robbery during school breaks

During interrogation, some of the arrested girls allegedly confessed that they usually embark on these criminal activities during their school breaks.

They ostensibly admitted that they were influenced by older members of the gang, who promised them money and material benefits.

Police have since intensified surveillance in the municipality, describing the situation as deeply worrying given the tender ages of the suspects.

Reactions after schoolgirls arrested over alleged theft

The story has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing both shock and sadness.

Some social media users have drawn comparisons between Nkwanta South and Kasoa, both of which have gained notoriety for frequent youth-related crimes.

Kofi Palmwine commented:

“By the time they enter university… final match eiii!”

Jennifer Asamoah added:

“Nkwanta South has become second Kasoa... today this, tomorrow that.”

Francis Mensah wrote:

“What men can do, women can do better.”

Many netizens have since urged parents to monitor their children closely and engage them in positive activities to prevent such troubling behaviour.

Ghanaian escapes jail after alleged drug smuggling

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 19-year-old Ghanaian woman in the UK, identified as Daniella Kankam-Adu, narrowly escaped jail after allegedly being caught smuggling €225,000 worth of narcotics from Canada to Newcastle Airport.

According to the Daily Mail, the suspect, who was pregnant at the time, claimed she agreed to the deal because she needed money for a house deposit. Border Force officials reportedly discovered the narcotics hidden in her luggage after she insisted she was only carrying vapes.

While she avoided immediate jail time, the case reignited discussions about the increasing risks young Ghanaians face in pursuit of quick wealth abroad.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh