A Ghanaian in the UK who acted as a drug mule when pregnant to smuggle 22.5kg worth of narcotics into the UK has avoided jail.

The suspect, Daniella KanKam-Adu, 19, was spared after she needed the money to pay for a deposit on a house.

Daily Mail reported that KanKam-Adu was offered £250 in return for smuggling £225,000 worth of narcotics from Canada to Newcastle Airport on March 3.

The 19-year-old said she believed her luggage contained vapes, but Border Force quickly found a Class B drug.

When questioned if she had packed her own luggage by airport officials, KanKam-Adu insisted that she had but there was nothing of concern within it.

She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion on the prohibition on the importation of narcotics.

Prosecutors accepted her basis of plea, which was that a friend suggested she could make money by helping to bring vapes back to the UK and avoid paying tax.

KanKam-Adu said she was told she would be paid £250 to carry out the act and went to Toronto on tickets given to her with some instructions.

She said she was given a suitcase to bring back to the UK and realised because of the size and weight that it did not contain vapes.

KanKam-Adu added that she didn’t know the value of the narcotics and decided to come back anyway as she needed the money and had a plane ticket.

She had been remanded for three months, during which time she lost her baby.

