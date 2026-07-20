An SABC news reporter was robbed at gunpoint moments before a scheduled live cross outside Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg

The attackers took his personal phone, an office phone, a second phone, and the laptop connected to the broadcast van

Footage of the incident and the reporter's account of what happened quickly spread across social media

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An SABC journalist was robbed at gunpoint just seconds before he was due to go live on air during the 7 o'clock evening news bulletin outside Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Live TV turns chaotic as a South African journalist is robbed on camera. Image credit: SABC News

Source: UGC

The reporter revealed that he had been on the phone with his executive producer moments before the broadcast when a group of men approached him and demanded his device. When he refused to hand it over, one of the attackers produced a firearm, leaving him with no choice.

SABC Reporter described the ambush

Speaking about the ordeal, the journalist said the group appeared to have been watching him before making their move.

"We were being marked," he said. "I was literally seconds before going on air, seconds for the 7 o'clock news, and these guys just came, looking for a phone."

He continued:

"I had my phone in my hand because I had just spoken to the executive producer, and these strangers came trying to look for a phone. I wasn't giving them the phone, so they showed me a gun."

The attackers made off with his personal phone, an office phone, a third handset, and the laptop that had been set up to facilitate the live crossing linked to the broadcast van. The men then fled the scene.

Watch the footage of the robbery below:

The reporter was back in the studio alongside a female anchor, appearing visibly animated as he recounted the experience.

The clip spread rapidly on social media, drawing attention to the dangers journalists face while covering stories in the field, particularly during live broadcasts conducted in public spaces at night.

Ghana condemed killing of Ghanaian in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government condemned the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on July 1, describing the killing as a senseless act of violence during anti-immigrant demonstrations.

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria formally lodged a protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Source: YEN.com.gh