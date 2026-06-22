Gunmen attacked the Abeokuta residence of retired OGTV broadcaster Kitan Oyesiku

Police discovered the body of the security guard at his post and found the broadcaster inside her apartment

The attackers stole a vehicle from the compound before escaping the scene of the incident

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a full investigation following the death of a renowned retired OGTV broadcaster, Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard.

Veteran OGTV broadcaster Kitan Oyesiku and a security guard reportedly die following a confrontation with armed men at her residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Armed men reportedly took the lives of the two individuals during a confrontation at her private residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to reports shared on social media by @lagoslately_ on June 21, 2026, the fatal incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Responding police officers discovered the security guard's remains at his designated security post, while Oyesiku was found dead inside her apartment.

Police probe Kitan and security's death case

The operational security updates from the scene indicated that the perpetrators ransacked the property.

In addition to taking the lives of the residents, the reportedly armed men stole a vehicle parked within the compound before fleeing.

The state police command has deployed detectives to trail the suspects and uncover the motive behind the incident. The sudden passing of the veteran media personality has sent shockwaves through the local community, family, fans, and her former colleagues.

Read more about the demise of Kitan Oyesiku in the Instagram post below.

Colleagues and fans express grief

As news of the tragic incident spread online, family friends, neighbours, and viewers of the state television station expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the broadcaster.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

isigoo said:

"Omg !!!!! Aunty Kit!!!!!! 😭😭"

Aderonkeemi said:

"Jesus Christ 😮😢"

lekki_bistro said:

"What a life..you were with us all through my mother-in-law’s burial in Sagamu just a few days back,I am deeply pained😢..God rest her beautiful soul."

Ken PMP said:

"So sad. This is terrible. May Her Soul rest in Peace."

mo_wonderful said:

"Aunty Kitan. Hmm, so sorry this happened… Every morning without fail, you would send greetings… suddenly on Saturday, none, hmm, just [Expletive] and terrible! May your kind and gentle soul rest in peace."

World Cup security dies on way home

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a tragic accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old man who recently secured a job as a security guard for the upcoming World Cup event.

The young worker, identified as Avery, was walking back to his residence after a shift when he was struck by a driver.

Source: YEN.com.gh