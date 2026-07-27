The UK government has published the eligibility criteria foreign nationals married to British citizens must meet to apply for citizenship by naturalisation

Applicants must have lived in the UK for at least three years before the Home Office receives their application, and must already hold a qualifying immigration status

The government has placed particular emphasis on how the three-year residency window is calculated, with physical presence on a specific date required as proof

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The United Kingdom government has released official guidance detailing the conditions that foreign nationals married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the published requirements, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and be legally married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen at the time of application.

UK government outlines eligibility criteria for foreign nationals married to British citizens to apply for citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK residency and immigration status requirements

On the matter of residency, the guidance states that an applicant must have lived in the UK for a minimum of three years immediately before the date the Home Office receives the completed application.

Crucially, the government draws a clear distinction between the date an application is submitted and the date it is actually received, meaning applicants cannot treat the two as equivalent when calculating their eligibility window.

Beyond the residency condition, applicants must already hold one of three specific immigration statuses at the point of applying.

These are indefinite leave to remain in the UK, settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, or indefinite leave to enter the UK. Those who do not yet hold any of these statuses are not eligible to apply, regardless of how many years they have spent living in the country.

How the three-year residency rule is calculated

The government's guidance places particular weight on how the three-year requirement is verified. An applicant must demonstrate that they were physically present in the UK on the specific date falling exactly three years before the day the Home Office receives their application.

The guidance does not indicate that brief absences or gaps within that three-year window are automatically permissible.

This places the responsibility firmly on applicants to maintain detailed and accurate records of their time spent in the country, as any inconsistency could affect their eligibility.

The published criteria form part of the broader framework governing British citizenship applications and reflect the Home Office's approach to managing naturalisation routes for those with close family ties to British citizens.

UK lists African countries exempt from proof of funds

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has named three African countries whose nationals are not required to submit proof of funds as part of their student visa applications.

The exemption differentiates between applicants based on the risk profile assigned to their country of origin.

Also, students from low-risk countries with strong immigration compliance histories are granted simplified application requirements.

Source: YEN.com.gh