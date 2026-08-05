UK Shares Important Update on Entry Requirements for Dual British Citizens

The UK Home Office published a Facebook update addressing ETA rules for dual British citizens

Dual British nationals cannot use their other nationality's passport to apply for an ETA when travelling to the UK

Airlines are required to verify that all passengers hold valid permission to travel before departure

The UK Home Office has issued a fresh clarification reminding dual British citizens that they are not eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) using any passport other than their British one.

Andy Burnham's UK Home Office clarifies that dual British citizens must use their British passport and are not eligible for an ETA with another passport. Image credit: Adobe Stock, Ynet News

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post published on 5 August 2026, the Home Office spelt out the rule clearly: British nationals must travel to the United Kingdom using either a valid British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement.

Using a second nationality's travel document to obtain an ETA is not permitted under current UK law.

What dual British citizens must know

The update also confirmed that airlines carry responsibility for checking passengers' travel permissions before departure, meaning travellers who arrive at the gate without the correct documents risk being denied boarding.

The ETA scheme, which applies to nationals of countries who previously did not need a visa to visit the UK, has confused those who hold British citizenship alongside another nationality.

The Home Office's post sought to address that grey area directly, leaving little room for ambiguity: British citizenship comes with a specific set of travel requirements that cannot be bypassed through a second passport.

The Facebook post below has the update the UK Home Office sent to dual British citizens.

Mixed reactions to UK Home Office post

The announcement drew a lively response online, with opinions ranging from firm support to pointed criticism.

Mick Diaper wrote:

"Should be no such thing as dual passports; you're either British or you're not. If I wanted a Spanish passport i would have to surrender my British passport?"

Carol Stoker said:

"It's hilarious that they didn't need one prior to this coming in. Us British citizens need one to enter the country, so why have dual citizens gotten away with it!"

Sergio Rocha offered a counterpoint:

"Home Office, you forgot to mention that Dual Citizens with EU citizenship and Settled Status can travel to the UK on their EU passport/ID card... (as per your own guidance)."

Benson Dimba kept it brief:

"Simple. Tell them to use their British passport."

Kal Panchev added:

"I shall speak for all the working legal migrants in the UK; we respect your laws, traditions and your country, we came here by legal way! Thank you!"

UK Army lists 15 health problems that stop enlistment

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK military had published a list of health conditions on its official website that could disqualify prospective recruits from enlisting.

The 15 conditions span multiple body systems, ranging from cardiovascular and respiratory problems to psychiatric conditions and diabetes.

Not every diagnosis on the list results in automatic disqualification, as the military may assess the severity and history of each condition.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh