More Deaths Reported After Heavy Rain Causes Building Collapse in Cape Coast
- A building collapsed in Cape Coast's Gyagyaano area in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, following heavy rainfall
- Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, died after being rescued from the rubble by first responders to the scene
- The Ghana National Fire Service has urged residents in structurally weak buildings to seek professional assessments and evacuate
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At least two people have been reported dead after a building collapsed in Cape Coast following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, 2025, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.
Citi News reported that the deceased have been identified as Anastasia Abakah, a 12-year-old, and Adwoa Baduwa, an adult woman.
The fire service said it responded swiftly to reports of a collapsed single-room structure at Gyagyaano, behind Yoghurt Fie on Idan Fourth Alley in the Central Regional capital.
Four occupants, one male and three females, were found trapped beneath the rubble.
Rescue teams from the Cape Coast Metropolitan and Central Regional Fire Service headquarters launched an immediate operation and successfully retrieved all four victims from the debris. The fire service shared updates on the rescue efforts on Facebook.
The National Ambulance Service then transported the victims to the Ewim Polyclinic for medical attention.
However, subsequent checks at the facility confirmed that Anastasia Abakah and Adwoa Baduwa had succumbed to their injuries.
According to the fire service, preliminary investigations suggest the building's structural integrity was severely compromised by the heavy rainfall, causing it to give way while the occupants were inside.
The Fire Service has since issued a public safety warning, urging residents living in old mud houses and buildings showing visible signs of structural weakness to seek professional assessments immediately and evacuate any structure deemed unsafe, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.
The collapse is the latest in a series of rain-related building incidents across Ghana as the country moves deeper into its rainy season, raising fresh concerns about the safety of ageing and poorly constructed structures in urban and peri-urban communities.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.