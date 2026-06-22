A building collapsed in Cape Coast's Gyagyaano area in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, following heavy rainfall

Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, died after being rescued from the rubble by first responders to the scene

The Ghana National Fire Service has urged residents in structurally weak buildings to seek professional assessments and evacuate

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At least two people have been reported dead after a building collapsed in Cape Coast following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, 2025, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

Citi News reported that the deceased have been identified as Anastasia Abakah, a 12-year-old, and Adwoa Baduwa, an adult woman.

Rescue efforts at Cape Coast's Gyagyaano area in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, following a building collapse

Source: Facebook

The fire service said it responded swiftly to reports of a collapsed single-room structure at Gyagyaano, behind Yoghurt Fie on Idan Fourth Alley in the Central Regional capital.

Four occupants, one male and three females, were found trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue teams from the Cape Coast Metropolitan and Central Regional Fire Service headquarters launched an immediate operation and successfully retrieved all four victims from the debris. The fire service shared updates on the rescue efforts on Facebook.

The National Ambulance Service then transported the victims to the Ewim Polyclinic for medical attention.

However, subsequent checks at the facility confirmed that Anastasia Abakah and Adwoa Baduwa had succumbed to their injuries.

According to the fire service, preliminary investigations suggest the building's structural integrity was severely compromised by the heavy rainfall, causing it to give way while the occupants were inside.

The Fire Service has since issued a public safety warning, urging residents living in old mud houses and buildings showing visible signs of structural weakness to seek professional assessments immediately and evacuate any structure deemed unsafe, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

The collapse is the latest in a series of rain-related building incidents across Ghana as the country moves deeper into its rainy season, raising fresh concerns about the safety of ageing and poorly constructed structures in urban and peri-urban communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh