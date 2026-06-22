Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shared a picture with the wealthiest person in Africa on his Instagram page

The Oil mogul described Aliko Dangote as his best friend and a $200 billion man in the waiting, a quote that has earned massive adoration

Social media users reacted to the photo by celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two billionaires

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Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has caused a stir online after sharing a photo of himself hanging out with fellow business mogul Aliko Dangote.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shares an Instagram photo with Aliko Dangote, describing him as a $200 billion man in waiting. Image credit: femiotedola/Instagram

Source: UGC

The chairman of Geregu Power posted the picture on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The image captured the two wealthy men standing side by side at a residence in Monaco.

In his caption, Otedola praised Dangote, who is currently the wealthiest person in Africa and the richest Black person in the world with an estimated net worth of over $30 billion.

"A beautiful day at home in Monaco with my bestie, Africa’s greatest industrialist. $200 billion man in the waiting @aliko_dangotegcon Friendship remains one of the greatest investments 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾… F.Ote💲," Femi Otedola wrote.

The Instagram post below has Femi Otedola's post trending online.

Netizens react to Femi Otedola's post

The post quickly generated thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrities who admired the strong bond between the two industrial giants.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the billionaire's post below:

Femi Otedola's daughter, Cuppymusic, wrote:

"Papa and Daddy 😍🥰"

djykmule_ shared:

"Kings 🙌."

dr_radioofficial noted:

"Real ones🙌🙌🙌."

Gilchristfaki commented:

"Two giants❤️🇳🇬👑🌍."

biglomi_ reacted:

"Money fathers ❤️💵💰."

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi officially announce they are expecting their first child. Image credit: Mr Eazi

Source: Facebook

Temi Otedola set to welcome first child

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian actress and one of the three daughters of oil magnate Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola and the singer Mr Eazi have announced that they will soon be parents.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the couple stated that they were expecting their first child, sparking massive reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh