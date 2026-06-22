Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola Posts Picture with Aliko Dangote in Monaco, Calls Him His Bestie
- Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shared a picture with the wealthiest person in Africa on his Instagram page
- The Oil mogul described Aliko Dangote as his best friend and a $200 billion man in the waiting, a quote that has earned massive adoration
- Social media users reacted to the photo by celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two billionaires
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has caused a stir online after sharing a photo of himself hanging out with fellow business mogul Aliko Dangote.
The chairman of Geregu Power posted the picture on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, June 21, 2026.
The image captured the two wealthy men standing side by side at a residence in Monaco.
In his caption, Otedola praised Dangote, who is currently the wealthiest person in Africa and the richest Black person in the world with an estimated net worth of over $30 billion.
"A beautiful day at home in Monaco with my bestie, Africa’s greatest industrialist. $200 billion man in the waiting @aliko_dangotegcon Friendship remains one of the greatest investments 🫱🏿🫲🏾… F.Ote💲," Femi Otedola wrote.
The Instagram post below has Femi Otedola's post trending online.
Netizens react to Femi Otedola's post
The post quickly generated thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrities who admired the strong bond between the two industrial giants.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the billionaire's post below:
Femi Otedola's daughter, Cuppymusic, wrote:
"Papa and Daddy 😍🥰"
djykmule_ shared:
"Kings 🙌."
dr_radioofficial noted:
"Real ones🙌🙌🙌."
Gilchristfaki commented:
"Two giants❤️🇳🇬👑🌍."
biglomi_ reacted:
"Money fathers ❤️💵💰."
Temi Otedola set to welcome first child
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian actress and one of the three daughters of oil magnate Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola and the singer Mr Eazi have announced that they will soon be parents.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the couple stated that they were expecting their first child, sparking massive reactions.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh