Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola Posts Picture with Aliko Dangote in Monaco, Calls Him His Bestie
People

Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola Posts Picture with Aliko Dangote in Monaco, Calls Him His Bestie

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shared a picture with the wealthiest person in Africa on his Instagram page
  • The Oil mogul described Aliko Dangote as his best friend and a $200 billion man in the waiting, a quote that has earned massive adoration
  • Social media users reacted to the photo by celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two billionaires

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has caused a stir online after sharing a photo of himself hanging out with fellow business mogul Aliko Dangote.

Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote, Nigeria billionaires, wealthiest person in Africa, Monaco, friendship b, etween billionaires, $200 billion man, Geregu Power, Temi Otedola, pregnancy
Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shares an Instagram photo with Aliko Dangote, describing him as a $200 billion man in waiting. Image credit: femiotedola/Instagram
Source: UGC

The chairman of Geregu Power posted the picture on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The image captured the two wealthy men standing side by side at a residence in Monaco.

In his caption, Otedola praised Dangote, who is currently the wealthiest person in Africa and the richest Black person in the world with an estimated net worth of over $30 billion.

Read also

Queen Money: Shatta Wale shares a sweet moment with his daughter at her school

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

"A beautiful day at home in Monaco with my bestie, Africa’s greatest industrialist. $200 billion man in the waiting @aliko_dangotegcon Friendship remains one of the greatest investments 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾… F.Ote💲," Femi Otedola wrote.

The Instagram post below has Femi Otedola's post trending online.

Netizens react to Femi Otedola's post

The post quickly generated thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrities who admired the strong bond between the two industrial giants.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the billionaire's post below:

Femi Otedola's daughter, Cuppymusic, wrote:

"Papa and Daddy 😍🥰"

djykmule_ shared:

"Kings 🙌."

dr_radioofficial noted:

"Real ones🙌🙌🙌."

Gilchristfaki commented:

"Two giants❤️🇳🇬👑🌍."

biglomi_ reacted:

"Money fathers ❤️💵💰."
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi, expecting first child, celebrity couple, baby bump photos, congratulatory messages, parenthood journey
Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi officially announce they are expecting their first child. Image credit: Mr Eazi
Source: Facebook

Temi Otedola set to welcome first child

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian actress and one of the three daughters of oil magnate Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola and the singer Mr Eazi have announced that they will soon be parents.

Read also

“GH¢120?”: Ghanaian woman goes viral for selling kosua ne meko in Canada

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the couple stated that they were expecting their first child, sparking massive reactions.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Chrisean rock Patrick walshe mcbride Uk releases list items African braids kids Josephine archer cameron