Shatta Wale went to his daughter, Queen Money's school, for an event, and the two were seen enjoying each other's company

Several other parents and children came up to take photos with the Dancehall musician and chat briefly with him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video celebrated Shatta Wale for being a present father in his child's life

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Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was seen bonding with the child he had with his girlfriend Maali.

The leader of the Shatta Movement and Maali had a daughter called Leandra Naa Shika Mensah, popularly known as Queen Money. She was born on as born on October 29, 2024.

Shatta Wale bonds with Queen Money at her school event. Photo credit: @i_am_queen.money/Instagram & @highestkay_/TikTok

Source: UGC

In January 2026, Queen Money started school, and her parents shared a video of her first few days as a learner.

In another video on social media, Shatta Wale was seen at his daughter's school two days before Father's Day 2026.

It seems the school held a programme to honour the fathers of their learners before the celebration, since there will be no session on Father's Day.

Shatta Wale showed up for his daughter and carried him around proudly like every father.

At one point, Queen Money was crying and stretching for her mother to carry her while she was in her father's arms.

Shatta Wale jokingly reminded Queen Money that he is her father and she must not cry when she is with him.

He took photos with his daughter at the designated area for that. While taking their photos, several parents and children joined to also take pictures with Shatta Wale.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Shatta bonding with his daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @highestkay on TikTok. Read them below:

ANY🤑WAY 🤬☔💰 said:

"Godfather 💚 long life you and your family 💚🙏💪😎."

我爱你 wrote:

"This hairstyle fits you oo wale."

•𝙼•𝙾•𝚂•𝚃•𝙷•𝙸•𝙶•𝙷•⚓️ said:

"Live long, Baba 🎉🫂."

Queen Money celebrates her first birthday

Queen Money's academic journey in preschool comes months after she celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Maali took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her daughter on her special milestone.

In a carousel post, she shared a video of herself bonding with her all-grown-up daughter with her face fully uncovered for the first time.

In the video, Maali, wearing heavy makeup and looking elegant in a gown, held her daughter's hand as they stood on a staircase inside the living room of Shatta Wale's reported $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in Accra.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, shares her daughter Queen Money’s full identity on her first birthday. Photo source: @maali_maali_j

Source: Instagram

The dancehall musician's daughter also looked beautiful in a red dress, complemented by a cute hairstyle, as she and her mother happily posed for the camera.

Maali accompanied the video with an emotional birthday message, where she expressed her undying love for her daughter and detailed how she had positively impacted her life.

In a separate post on TikTok, Maali shared a video showing Queen Money's growth throughout the months leading up to her first birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh