Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have captivated attention on the internet after they announced that they are expecting their first child

The two famous personalities are one of the celebrity couples, whose romantic love story has been admired by a lot of fans

Congratulatory messages have poured in from their fans, who flooded the comments section of the post to drop heartfelt write-ups

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian actress and one of the three daughters of oil magnate Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola and the singer Mr Eazi have announced that they will soon be parents.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi officially announce they are expecting their first child. Image credit: Mr Eazi

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the couple stated that they were expecting their first child, sparking massive reactions.

The celebrity couple shared baby bump photos and captioned the photo, they wrote:

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I set you apart:”

The information has triggered congratulatory messages from his colleagues and fans alike.

The Instagram post of Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi is below:

Reactions to Eazi, Temi’s journey to parenthood

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the celebrity couples announced they are expecting their first child.

Araba Aggrey wrote:

"2025 and 2026 have been amazing 🎊🎉😍🥳 woooowww !!!! It’s raining congratulations everywhere 💃🏽💃🏽 From marriages to Childbirth to every good news all over the world 🙏🏽❤️🔥."

Francisca Amoah Afia wrote:

"There is nothing you're going to tell me, Temi is too beautiful abeg.🥰 Congratulations to the Ajibades...🎈🎀."

Oluwa wrote:

"Woooooow! It’s raining babies oooo 👏👏👏 Dear God, please do it for my Big Sis too 😍🙏🏾🙏🏾 Congratulations Temi and Eazi 🎉🎉🎉."

Nana Tuffour wrote:

"Been following this love story since the early How Far episodes, and seeing this new chapter unfold is genuinely beautiful. So happy for you both 💙 God bless this journey. 🙏🏾."

Ella Asamoah wrote:

"It's going to be a girl. A girl child's pregnancy doesn't make mothers look different. No swollen mouth and face."

Joy Akua Gyan wrote:

"Months of grace, strength, and God’s unfailing love 🤍 Through every moment, He carried you beautifully. Now you shine even brighter, glowing and wrapped in blessings. ✨ Congratulations, Momma 😍."

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi tie the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony. Image credit: Gistlover

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's wedding

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola got married in three different countries on three continents in 2025.

The two had their court wedding in Monaco, a traditional marriage in Dubai, and a church wedding in Iceland.

According to Vogue, the couple hosted their after-party in the basement of the Otedola family home in Dubai, which was transformed into a lively shisha lounge.

Temi Otedola exchanged vows with the Skin Tight crooner in the presence of close family members and friends, including Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The YouTube video from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s marriage is below:

King Promise joins Mr Eazi's groomsmen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer King Promise confirmed his involvement in Mr Eazi's highly talked-about wedding.

King Promise shared videos of himself and the groom, Mr Eazi, dancing ahead of the traditional wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh