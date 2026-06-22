WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new green dot indicator that lets users quickly identify when a contact is currently online

The visual indicator is designed to make it easier for users to see who is available for real-time conversations without changing existing privacy controls

WhatsApp has not confirmed an official date for a wider rollout, but the feature is expected to become available to more users in future updates

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WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that makes it easier for users to see when their contacts are online by introducing a green status indicator for Android beta users.

The feature, available in WhatsApp beta version 2.26.24.5, displays a green dot on a contact's profile picture within the chat information screen whenever that person is active on the platform.

WhatsApp begins testing a new green dot feature that shows when contacts are online. Photo credit: SOPA/Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It replaces the existing "online" text previously shown beneath the profile photo, offering a more noticeable visual indicator.

The update aligns WhatsApp with several messaging and social media platforms that use green dots to indicate real-time availability. It also forms part of the company's broader efforts to improve how users identify active contacts.

WhatsApp said privacy settings will continue to apply. Users who choose to hide their online status or last seen information will not appear as online, and the green indicator will not be shown to others.

For now, the feature is limited to the chat information page and has not been extended to the main chat list or conversation screen.

Watch the YouTube video detailing the latest WhatsApp update here:

However, future updates are expected to expand its visibility as WhatsApp continues developing its planned Contacts Hub, which is designed to organise contacts based on activity.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of Android beta testers through the Google Play Store. A wider release is expected in the coming weeks, although WhatsApp has not announced an official launch date.

Source: YEN.com.gh