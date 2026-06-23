D-black Beams With Pride As Daughter Alexis Graduates From GIS
- Ghanaian musician D-Black attended his daughter Alexis' graduation and prom prep
- The teenager wore a green gown and laid-back frontal hair for her special milestone celebration
- Social media users congratulated the proud father and his family after the video surfaced online
Ghanaian musician and businessman D-Black, whose real name is Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, alongside his child's mother, celebrated their daughter Alexis Blackmore as she graduated from the Ghana International School (GIS).
A viral video posted by @nyk_captures1 on June 21, 2026, shows the family posing together for photos and videos during her graduation and in preparation for the GIS prom night.
In the viral video, the grown-up teenager looked elegant in a glamorous green attire complemented by a laid-back frontal hairstyle.
The rapper and his baby mama stood proudly beside their daughter, smiling and capturing memories as she transitioned into the next phase of her academic journey.
While some fans are aware that the music mogul has children, many online users expressed surprise at seeing how grown and beautiful Alexis has become.
The school she attended, GIS, is widely recognised as one of the most elite and expensive educational institutions in Ghana.
The Instagram post below has the video of D-Black's baby mama and daughter.
Reaction trails as D Black's daughter trends
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
hairbyparzarr said:
"Go, baby girl 😍."
chefmaame_ said:
"Sooo Beautiful @alexisblackmore_ 👌🏾."
twipop_diva said:
"Congratulations 👏cousin."
Sixthwonder said:
"Congratulations ❤️."
D-Black reacts to 4kings unveiling his lookalike
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian rapper Desmond Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black, told the publication that he has no problem with his lookalike performing his songs.
He pointed out that it would be an event organiser whose money would go down the drain if they had hair lookalikes to perform instead of coming for him.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh