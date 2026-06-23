Ghanaian musician D-Black attended his daughter Alexis' graduation and prom prep

The teenager wore a green gown and laid-back frontal hair for her special milestone celebration

Social media users congratulated the proud father and his family after the video surfaced online

Ghanaian musician and businessman D-Black, whose real name is Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, alongside his child's mother, celebrated their daughter Alexis Blackmore as she graduated from the Ghana International School (GIS).

Ghanaian musician D-Black proudly celebrates his daughter Alexis' graduation from GIS, showcasing her elegance in a green gown during prom prep in a viral video. Image credit: D-Black/X

Source: UGC

A viral video posted by @nyk_captures1 on June 21, 2026, shows the family posing together for photos and videos during her graduation and in preparation for the GIS prom night.

In the viral video, the grown-up teenager looked elegant in a glamorous green attire complemented by a laid-back frontal hairstyle.

The rapper and his baby mama stood proudly beside their daughter, smiling and capturing memories as she transitioned into the next phase of her academic journey.

While some fans are aware that the music mogul has children, many online users expressed surprise at seeing how grown and beautiful Alexis has become.

The school she attended, GIS, is widely recognised as one of the most elite and expensive educational institutions in Ghana.

The Instagram post below has the video of D-Black's baby mama and daughter.

Reaction trails as D Black's daughter trends

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

hairbyparzarr said:

"Go, baby girl 😍."

chefmaame_ said:

"Sooo Beautiful @alexisblackmore_ 👌🏾."

twipop_diva said:

"Congratulations 👏cousin."

Sixthwonder said:

"Congratulations ❤️."

D-Black reacts to 4kings unveiling his lookalike

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian rapper Desmond Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black, told the publication that he has no problem with his lookalike performing his songs.

He pointed out that it would be an event organiser whose money would go down the drain if they had hair lookalikes to perform instead of coming for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh