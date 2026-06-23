Parents honoured their son with a citation after he completed his 2026 WASSCE at Adisadel College

The young graduate was appointed as the General Manager of the family business, Sasulos Consult and Importations

The student successfully managed his family responsibilities while excelling in his BECE and high school education

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The parents of a fresh Adisadel College graduate have officially appointed him as the General Manager of their family business.

Parents Appoint Fresh Adisadel College Graduate As Family Business General Manager

Source: Twitter

The announcement was shared on Instagram by highschoolssociety on June 23, 2026, capturing the special moment the young man was honoured.

The student recently completed his 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the prestigious institution. Alongside celebrating his academic completion, his family handed over the keys to one of their companies to mark his entry into leadership.

The citation presented by his parents recognised both his academic achievement and maturity. According to the update, he successfully managed critical family responsibilities while excelling in his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and completing his senior high school education.

Rising graduation surprise trends

This celebration comes amid an increasing trend of families honouring 2026 senior high school graduates in grand style. While several students recently went viral for receiving surprise cars on the day of their final exam papers, this particular graduate stood out by taking over the head of a corporate firm.

The teenager is now set to officially steer the affairs of the family business, Sasulos Consult and Importations. Social media users quickly took to the comment section to share their opinions on the massive gift.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

ginaaniniwaa said: "Congratulations to him 👏 🙌."

sofomaamekaren said: "Glory to God."

nyarkkobby said: "Chaleyyyyy squad are dbeee ooo eiii 😂😂😂🙌."

Source: YEN.com.gh