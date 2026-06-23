Nine individuals have been arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court over an alleged shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo

Among the accused is Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, the brother of the former MP, who appeared in court alongside eight others

Investigations are ongoing, with security agencies continuing efforts to gather further evidence and establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged incident

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Nine individuals linked to an alleged shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, have been arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court.

The suspects, including the victim’s brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, appeared before the court in connection with the incident in which the former MP sustained gunshot injuries during a gathering on Sunday, June 22.

Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The shooting is reported to have occurred during the installation ceremony of Kwadwo Safo as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, an event that has since been linked to tensions over leadership within the religious organisation.

According to security and investigative reports presented in court, a search conducted at a residence and vehicle in Kwabenya led to the discovery of multiple rounds of ammunition, including 9mm, .45 calibre and .40 calibre rounds, as well as loaded magazines and two Glock pistols. One of the firearms is said to be registered in the name of Israel Safo.

Watch the YouTube video detailing how the tragedy involving Adwoa Safo occurred:

The case is connected to ongoing disputes over the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, in September 2025.

The accused persons remain in custody as the court continues initial proceedings into the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh