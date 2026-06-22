Israel Kwadwo Safo, aka Akofena, turned himself in to the police on June 22, 2026, a day after a shooting incident involving his sister, former MP Adwoa Safo

A search of his vehicle and home in Kwabenya uncovered two Glock pistols and nearly 200 rounds of ammunition across multiple calibres

Two additional suspects have since been arrested, with all three expected before court on June 23, 2026

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, in connection with a shooting incident involving his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Ghana Police Arrest Adwoa Safo's Brother Kwadwo Safo Akofena Over Shooting Incident, Seize 2 Guns

Source: Instagram

According to a police statement, Akofena reported himself to the Regional Police Headquarters on June 22, 2026, one day after the incident took place. He was subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to assist with ongoing investigations.

Weapons and ammunition recovered

A search conducted on his vehicle and residence at Kwabenya yielded a significant haul of weapons and ammunition.

Officers recovered 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, additional loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols, one of which is registered in Akofena's name.

Two further suspects, identified as Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, were subsequently arrested and are also assisting police with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

All three individuals remain in police custody and are expected to appear before a court on June 23, 2026. The Ghana Police Service confirmed that investigations remain ongoing.

See the Facebook post below:

A bitter succession dispute

The shooting incident occurred against the backdrop of a deeply contentious succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission, following the death of its founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo, in September last year. Competing claims over the leadership of the church and its associated institutions have since emerged, with legal proceedings already underway to resolve the succession process.

The incident involving former MP Adwoa Safo took place at a property linked to her brother Israel in the Greater Accra Region. Adwoa Safo, who represented Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament for several terms, is understood to be among the key figures in the ongoing dispute over the Kristo Asafo Mission's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh