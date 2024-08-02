Young Ghanaian men have been advised to prioritise working to make money over chasing women

A Ghanaian woman has advised young men to concentrate on building themselves, urging them to prioritize financial stability over pursuing romantic relationships.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman, identified as Adwoa Konadu, said men needed to establish a strong financial footing to be able to afford their basic needs and provide for others as well.

Adwoa Konadu a Ghanaian woman advises young men to focus on working hard to attain financial stability. Photo credit: @adwoaslimmy/IG

Source: Instagram

According to Adwoa, men with money are highly regarded in society and could attract any woman of their choice.

The Ghanaian woman further cautioned young men against promiscuous lifestyles and wasting their hard-earned money on women.

"Work hard and make money first before you go for a woman. When you make the money, that is when you meet better women. If you have money no woman can reject your proposal." she said.

"If you don't save your money, and you waste it on women and you become broke, there would be no one to help you. I always feel pity for men. As yourselves when you are broke, who do you call on for help? That lady that you spending your money on, when the money is finished, she would leave you," she added.

Reactions to her video

Netizens who came across Adwoa Konadu's video thronged the comment section to share their views.

@morrocoali said:

"It's true I lost my job my wife left me with two kids two years now she is beagin me to forgive her I forgive her,"

@Richmoney also said:

"After getting the money what are they coming to do my sister."

@Daniel Quaidoo commented;

"Wisely talk is true a man keep your money and invest yourself sister thank u."

Women praise hardworking men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who used to call men stingy said she regretted ever describing men in that manner.

In a video, the lady said after working for some time, she now realised that men were not stingy at all.

Ghanaian men who came across her video praised the young lady for appreciating them.

Source: YEN.com.gh