A Ghanaian woman, identified as Mary, has publicly announced her search for a husband during a live radio interview

She mentioned interest in potential partners from countries such as the UK, Canada and the United States, but excluded Dubai and Qatar

Her story has generated widespread attention across social media platforms, sparking lively conversations and diverse reactions from users

A Ghanaian woman identified as Mary has openly shared her search for a life partner during a live radio interview, speaking candidly about her personal journey and desire to settle down.

Appearing on Ahenfie Media with Oheneni Adazoa, Mary revealed that she has been single for more than two years and is now ready to re-enter a relationship.

A Ghanaian woman identified as Mary has publicly shared her search for a husband during a live radio interview. Photo credit: Ahenfie1061fm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that her decision to step back from dating in the past was influenced by a previous relationship experience that made her cautious about commitment.

Mary said she is now actively seeking a husband and is open to men aged 40 and above. She added that she prefers a partner living abroad, particularly in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, although she excluded Dubai and Qatar from her preferences.

Watch the TikTok video of Mary announcing her desire for a husband on radio:

According to her, she previously rejected several proposals and remained single during that period, but now feels the need to settle down as she grows older.

Mary also disclosed that she is a mother of two children and would welcome a partner who is willing to accept and care for them as part of the relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh