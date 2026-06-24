A 12-year-old Ethiopian boy, Markos Abaye, has attracted widespread attention after taking his sick pet chicken to a local hospital in search of medical treatment

Following the widespread attention, a local poultry company announced plans to donate 100 chickens to Markos and provide him with poultry farming training

The gesture is expected to support his interest in animal care and poultry farming while encouraging his passion for agriculture

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A 12-year-old boy from rural Ethiopia has captured national attention after taking his sick pet chicken to a local hospital in search of medical help.

Markos Abaye, who lives in the Amhara region, became concerned when his chicken fell ill and failed to respond to home remedies.

A 12 year old boy from Ethiopia has won hearts after taking his sick pet chicken to a local hospital in search of medical help. Photo credit: Ucher Chane/UGC

Source: Instagram

Unaware that veterinary services were available in his area, he carried the bird to Denbecha Primary Hospital, hoping it could receive treatment.

A nurse at the facility, Umer Chane, recorded the encounter and later shared it online. In the video, Markos is seen holding the chicken and explaining that it was wheezing.

Hospital staff directed him to a veterinarian, where the bird eventually received treatment and made a full recovery.

The video quickly gained widespread attention online, with many Ethiopians praising the boy's compassion and dedication to his pet.

According to family members, Markos developed a strong bond with the chicken after receiving it from his grandparents when he relocated to live with his uncle during the conflict in Amhara.

Watch the Facebook reel of the young Ethiopian boy drawing reactions online:

Following the viral attention, a local poultry company announced plans to donate 100 chickens to Markos and provide him with poultry farming training, recognising his passion for caring for animals.

Source: YEN.com.gh