Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has attracted widespread attention at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a series of humorous encounters involving prominent football personalities

Beyond the viral moments, the actor has remained actively involved in supporting the Black Stars, including visits to the team’s training camp

Many football fans have praised Dabo for bringing humour, positivity and enthusiasm to Ghana’s World Cup experience, making him one of the tournament’s unexpected personalities

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Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo has become one of the most talked-about personalities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a series of lighthearted moments involving football figures John Terry and Jude Bellingham.

Dabo travelled to the United States to support the Black Stars during their World Cup campaign and quickly drew attention during Ghana’s Group L match against England.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo becomes a fan favourite during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a series of humorous moments involving football stars. Photo credit: Kwekuedilson/X

Source: Twitter

While he was passionately cheering his team from the stands, a live television commentator mistakenly referred to him as a “little man” and an “adorable kid,” apparently unaware he was watching a well-known Kumawood actor.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many fans sharing clips and reacting with humour to the mix-up.

The actor also had brief interactions with former England captain John Terry and midfielder Jude Bellingham, who similarly misinterpreted his identity due to his small stature.

Despite the confusion, Dabo engaged warmly with the players, taking photos and continuing to show support for Ghana.

Watch the X video showing Yaw Dabo interactions with John Terry:

He has also been actively present around the Black Stars camp, offering encouragement to the squad ahead of key matches. His presence has added a humorous and positive storyline to Ghana’s World Cup journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh