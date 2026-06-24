Yaw Dabo became the centre of attention after telling fans a FIFA videographer wanted to show him on television

Excited Ghanaian supporters gathered around, lifted him high and celebrated as he held a toy FIFA World Cup trophy

The popular actor later trended online after appearing multiple times on TV screens during Ghana's clash with England at the World Cup

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Actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo became one of the most talked-about personalities during Ghana’s FIFA World Cup clash against England after a heartwarming moment with supporters went viral.

Yaw Dabo becomes the centre of attention as FIFA cameras roll at the stadium. Image credit: Samue Dabo, The Thinkerman

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, Dabo is seen enjoying the atmosphere inside the stadium when he suddenly tells those around him that a FIFA videographer wants to capture him for television.

The announcement immediately sparked excitement among nearby Ghanaian fans, who began cheering loudly and gathering around him.

With Ghana flags waving in the background, supporters lifted Dabo high above the crowd as he proudly held a toy FIFA World Cup trophy.

The atmosphere quickly turned into a mini celebration as fans sang, shouted and posed alongside the popular Kumawood actor.

The viral footage showed just how much affection many Ghanaian supporters have for Dabo, who has become a familiar face around the Black Stars in recent years.

His energetic personality and unwavering support for the national team have made him a fan favourite both in Ghana and abroad.

Yaw Dabo became a fan attraction

The moment was one of several occasions in which Dabo caught the attention of television cameras during the match.

Watch the X video of Yaw Dabo's TV moment below:

Fans watching from home quickly noticed his repeated appearances on screen, leading to widespread reactions on social media.

Many joked that Dabo was enjoying almost as much airtime as some of the players on the pitch, while others praised the actor for bringing joy and entertainment to Ghanaian supporters in the stands.

His appearances soon became a talking point online, with clips and screenshots of him spreading across various platforms.

Ghana supporters celebrate together

Beyond Dabo’s popularity, the viral moment also highlighted the passion of Ghanaian supporters at the World Cup. The sea of Ghana flags, chants and celebrations created a memorable atmosphere inside the stadium as fans rallied behind the Black Stars.

The images captured supporters united in song and celebration, proudly representing Ghana on one of football’s biggest stages.

It was another unforgettable World Cup memory for Samuel Dabo. What started as a simple request from a FIFA videographer quickly turned into a viral celebration, with Ghanaian fans lifting him high while he held the symbolic World Cup trophy.

As the Black Stars continue their World Cup journey, Dabo’s stadium moment has become one of the standout fan stories from Ghana’s meeting with England.

Ghanaians react to Djed Spence snubbing Thomas Partey during pre-match handshakes before Ghana clash. Image credit: Justin Setterfield, Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians blasted Djed Spence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Djed Spence avoided Thomas Partey's handshake during the pre-match lineup before Ghana's World Cup clash against England on June 23, 2026.

The viral incident has drawn fierce reactions from Ghanaian fans online, with many accusing him of disrespect.

Spence's decision is believed to be linked to Partey's ongoing legal trial in the UK, where the ex- Arsenal man is facing many charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh