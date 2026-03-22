A tragic bee attack in Wawase has claimed the life of three-year-old Christopher Amponsah

Nine others were injured in the attack, sparking safety concerns in Agona West Municipality

Authorities urge residents to report unusual bee activity and avoid suspected hives for safety

Yet another bee attack has claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and left nine others injured in Wawase, a community in Agona Swedru.

The young victim, Christopher Amponsah, died after the attack by a large swarm on March 20.

Bee Attack Turns Fatal Again: 3-Year-Old Dies After Latest Incident, 9 Others Injured

Source: Getty Images

GhanaWeb reported that the incident has since shaken the entire Agona West Municipality, raising fresh concerns as similar attacks continue to occur across the region.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation confirmed that 10 residents were affected by the attack.

The nine survivors are responding to treatment.

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service also helped control the swarm.

In response to the incident, local authorities have issued a public safety advisory, urging residents to stay away from suspected bee hives and promptly report unusual bee activity to NADMO or the Fire Service.

Most recently, A 21-year-old final-year student at the A.M.E Zion Senior High School in the Central Region died after being attacked by bees on the school premises.

The deceased, Emmanuella Quainoo, had enrolled at the private school for remedial classes to improve her science scores following an earlier WASSCE attempt.

What should you do if attacked by bees?

According to Agrilife Extension, some key things you should do when attacked by bees are:

Run and get to shelter as quickly as you can.

Once you’ve escaped the swarm, remove any stingers from your skin as soon as possible

Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience hives, swelling around the throat or face, or difficulty breathing.

Past bee attacks

Most notably, on December 14, 2025, one person died following a bee attack on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region after a campaign programme.

The deceased was a chief who was riding a motorbike when he was attacked.

The attack occurred shortly after the party concluded its campaign activities in readiness for the scheduled Kpandai election rerun, which has since been suspended by the Supreme Court.

On December 12, a bee attack has reportedly left two people paralysed, with five others, including a chief, hospitalised in Afram Plains North, causing varying degrees of injury.

A bee attack at Afram Plains in the Eastern Region left two people paralysed

Source: Getty Images

Several victims of the bee attack were reportedly rushed to the Abotanso Community Clinic in the Eastern Region for treatment.

Some of the victims were later transferred to the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment. Among the victims was the purported chief of the area.

Bees attack BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh reported that a swarm of wild bees attacked candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Wa School for the Deaf centre on June 13.

This attack left two students injured and disrupted the exam sitting.

The incident occurred shortly after the English-language paper when staff from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) pruned a tree near the examination centre, disturbing a beehive.

Source: YEN.com.gh